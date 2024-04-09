Mother reveals the unique way she got through labour

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TikTok mom has revealed the unusual method that helped her through labour.

“Get ready with me to have a baby,” Harmony Jones said in a 28 February video.

Jones, 29, sat in front of her phone camera, dressed in a hospital gown, about to give birth to her son Nash, unmedicated. She bounced on an exercise ball, calming her contractions as she unzipped her makeup bag and pulled out primer, foundation, and a brush.

As a makeup artist, based in San Diego, California, who was raised by a creative mom, she said that painting her face soothes and stimulates her. According to Jones, carrying out her beauty routine as if it was any normal day helped her “push through the contractions”.

“This is my third birth and second unmedicated birth… I was determined to have an unmedicated delivery and for me, doing something to distract myself during contractions was KEY,” she explained.

“So I did my makeup (again) IYKYK… doing my makeup distracted me and helped me push through the contractions,” Jones continued.

Apart from her distraction method, the mother-of-two had her fiancé, Calvin, cheering her on from a chair in the back of the video.

She noted: “It also helped to have my man by my side the entire time, rubbing my back during contractions.”

Speaking to Today, Jones opened up about how she didn’t have the energy or motivation to look put together during her pregnancy and was “constantly sick”. So, being able to wear makeup, and feel good about herself, for the delivery was refreshing.

An hour after she completed her makeup, she gave birth to Nash. However, she wouldn’t let her water break before she finished her beauty routine.

Calvin and a few of the nurses made sure to compliment her look. In fact, one nurse told Jones she looked like a “bad ***.”

“Sometimes you want to feel good about yourself, whether it’s doing your hair or makeup or how you dress,” Jones explained. “Everyone expresses themselves differently.”

The lifestyle creator’s video received hundreds of comments, some praising her for having “queen behaviour” and others questioning her decision to put on a full face of makeup for labour.

“You look amazing and you’re so strong omg,” one viewer said, while another added: “And you looked good congratulations!!”

In a follow-up video, that has now garnered over seven million views, Jones clapped back at the haters.

“Imagine talking s*** to a woman for wearing makeup during labour but it’s how she got through it unmedicated,” she said as she breathed through a tough contraction.

The Independent has contacted Jones for a comment.