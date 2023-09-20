Woman prompts government response after naming newborn son ‘Methamphetamine Rules’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Australian journalist unintentionally took her research too far and ended up legally naming her newborn after the drug Methamphetamine.

Kirsten Drysdale recently welcomed her son with husband Chris. But, prior to her delivery, the Mackay-born woman was working on a story inspired by a dire question of the ABC’s WTFAQ program’s viewers: “What can I legally name my baby?”

The New South Wales, Australia Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages denies all monikers deemed as offensive terms. However, the Registrar let one slip – “Methamphetamine Rules,” Drysdale’s original submission.

The TV presenter’s first choice wasn’t intended to stick. In fact, the proposal was merely a test, which Drysdale assumed the Registrar would pass, denying her request. For the purposes of her story, set to be published on 20 September, she wanted to find out which default name would be given to her son when her inappropriate idea was inevitably shot down. Unfortunately, she never found out.

Speaking to news.com.au, a spokesperson for the Registrar admitted their mistake and confessed they’d “strengthened” their system since the incident, so it never happens again.

Additionally, one representative from the NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages indicated reform in light of the mishap too.

“The Registry has since strengthened its processes in response to this highly unusual event,” they proclaimed. “The vast majority of parents do not choose a name for their newborn baby that is obscene, offensive or contrary to the public interest.”

Although most names are forever kept on the registry even when they’re later changed, in Drysdale’s “highly unusual case,” the government group would attempt to omit and correct it.

Drysdale’s drastic research methods were input due to a time crunch. She was about to give birth and every reply to her inquiries about the scenario of having to give someone’s baby a default name were unclear, she said.

“We thought, what is the most outrageous name we can think of that will definitely not be accepted?” she told news.com.au.

“Methamphetamine Rules we thought would surely get rejected, and then when it does, we can find out what name the Registrar chooses,” Drysdale continued. “It was really just a lighthearted, curious attempt to get an answer to this question.”

The new mom was stunned when she received her son’s birth certificate with the drug-inspired moniker printed on it.

She noted: “I don’t know how it slipped through. I’m not sure if someone was overworked, or if it was automated somewhere. Or possibly, maybe they thought Methamphetamine was a Greek name. They haven’t really given us a clear answer.”

Thankfully, Drysdale’s real submission for her son is pending approval and should be accepted in the next few days.

“Baby Meth’s real name … I’m not publicly disclosing it, because I don’t want it to be attached to this,” the reporter remarked. “It’s a beautiful name and I can tell you has nothing to do with class A drugs. We think it’ll be a very unique 21st birthday present to tell him this story.”

The Independent has contacted Drysdale and the New South Wales, Australia Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages for comment.