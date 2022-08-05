Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.

Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.

Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.

Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little family and no mum and dad, is to marry my soul mate, my best friend, my rock and life partner. I have five other children as well who are helping us along the way to make my dream come true.”

The pair are now due to wed at The Wedding Chapel on Blackpool Promenade on 2 September.

A fundraiser set up by Teri Burgess to help to couple fund the wedding is asking for donations to make sure Carrie “feels like a princess after all her fight” and to give her “the strength to keep fighting by showing her how much she is loved.”

After the date was confirmed, Carrie said: “Just to know I am going to have my dream come true is making me want to fight back more and take my life back that they said I wasn’t going to have, I’m a warrior and am giving it my all.”

Carrie has been described by her friends as “an absolute lioness” as she continues the battle to cruel illness and protect her unborn child.

It is hoped she will be induced at 32 weeks in order for her to receive stem cell treatment.

She said that she had been misdiagnosed over the past year after having a caesarean section two years ago.

The expectant mother said: “It had attacked my body so quick, my white blood cells were at 198, so I had to have chemotherapy and a blood wash. Once I had that, [the doctor] said I could have a future and that’s when I started to pick up.

Following her diagnosis, Carrie went to and fro from the hospital for six weeks, where she now returns daily for therapy.