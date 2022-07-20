‘Isn’t it slow?’ and other questions EV owners are tired of

The top 20 questions electric vehicle (EV) drivers get asked include, “How long does it take to charge the battery?” and, “Is it a lot slower than a petrol or diesel vehicle?”

A poll of 500 EV drivers found 51 per cent had been bombarded with questions after revealing they drove a battery powered vehicle – with some being asked, ”Do you have to plan your journeys more carefully now?”

“Do you just not go on long car journeys anymore?” was also a popular question these drivers faced, with 83 per cent believing people sometimes acted differently around them after they learnt what they drove.

However, 78 per cent admitted to believing a misconception before owning an EV, which they now knew not to be true.

Among the most common myths concerned the proliferation of different sockets on vehicles, bought into by 39 per cent of respondents, and the electricity grid not being able to cope if everyone charged their car at once (34 per cent).

Others believed that EVs could not travel far (37 per cent) and that they took a long time to charge (34 per cent).

However, it also emerged 79 per cent thought there was a need for more public charging points, while 63 per cent had had to stop mid-journey to recharge their car.

Henry Duff, head of net zero at British Gas, which commissioned the survey, said: “EV adoption levels continue to rocket as more drivers realise the full potential of making the switch to electric.

“Yet, as demand for EVs intensifies, we must ensure that the UK’s charging network is ready for drivers to access reliable, convenient and easy to operate charge points.

“If we’re not careful, we could stall the good progress made to encourage more motorists to adopt EVs.”

When talking about their habits behind the wheel, 82 per cent of respondents said they typically drove below the speed limit to save energy.

And the average driver reduced their speed by 15 per cent compared to when they drove a diesel or petrol car.

One-third (37 per cent) were now more aware of how many miles it takes to reach a destination because of their eco-friendly car, the poll suggested.

A similar proportion (35 per cent) kept their battery charged at between 20 to 80 per cent, and planned long journeys meticulously to include charging stops.

Four-fifths of those polled said passengers react differently when they turned the car on without it making a sound.

The survey, carried out via OnePoll, also found 73 per cent of EV drivers believed people assumed they had lots of disposable income because they owned an electric vehicle.

Mr Duff added: “Switching to an EV requires a change in mindset from the way you drive, to how you refuel and maintain the vehicle. Driving at a slower speed is a common habit newly converted EV drivers adopt – this help to keep the energy consumption low, boosts the battery’s range and allows you to go further for longer.

“Many motorists will still be wary about making the change from petrol to electric, which is why it is so important that policy makers continue to make the transition to electric seamless by accelerating the rollout of the UKs charging infrastructure and providing incentives to make EVs affordable and accessible to all.”

Most common questions for EV owners