Watch live: Geneva International Motor Show unveils 2024’s car of the year

Holly Patrick
Monday 26 February 2024 07:15
Comments
Close

Watch live as the Geneva International Motor Show unveils 2024's car of the year on Monday, 26 February.

The huge event has returned for the first time in five years after a hiatus triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's finalists are the BMW 5-series, BYD Seal, Kia EV9, Peugeot E-3008/3008, Renault Scenic, Toyota C-HR, and Volvo EX30.

With Chinese car manufacturer BYD included in the list of finalists, it could be the first time a Chinese car maker has won the prize.

Fifty-nine jury members from 22 countries have 25 points to give to at least five of the seven finalists.

Two Russian judges remain suspended from voting due to Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has reached its two-year anniversary.

