The fast and the curious: Honda ZR-V

There’s a number of ways to think about the uncommon Honda ZR-V. For Honda aficionados, it’s pretty clearly a version of the Honda Civic hybrid, but with taller SUV-style bodywork plonked on top of the hatchback’s mechanical platform and systems.

It is thus marginally more roomy and practical family transport, and it slots above its SUV sibling the H-RV and below the CR-V, which is now more of a full-sized SUV model. It is only sold as a hybrid. For the car shopper, it’s a competitive alternative to the able but ubiquitous Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. For me, it’s a bit of a puzzle; highly impressive in parts, a touch disappointing in others.

All the materials in the cabin are of high quality but the look is, frankly, a little dated ( Honda )

It’s now about 20 years since I drove the first mainstream hybrid Honda model, produced from 2003, which was a variant of the Civic and only available as a slightly awkwardly styled four-door saloon. It was the company’s cautious answer to the pioneering hybrid and daddy of them all, the Prius.

Honda devised a slightly different way of combining the electric motor and petrol engine to Toyota, which helped maximise fuel economy but made the car no more fun to drive.

The main drawback, common to all hybrids until fairly recently, was the “one speed” continuously variable automatic transmission. It simply moaned like an exhausted bison when you put your foot down, and it took an eternity to respond.

For that reason alone, what should have been a smoother, more relaxing drive than a conventional petrol car was a bit of a letdown. The market was mainly the minicab trade.

From certain angles it looks almost as though it could be an Alfa, Jaguar or a Maserati SUV ( Honda )

The ZR-V is a tribute to the way the whole industry has honed the hybrid set-up to something much closer to perfection.

There is still a bit of lag, and the car doesn’t deliver that much punch even when the electric and petrol units pile in together, but it’s a more normal response.

It’s important to understand that, in the spirit of the hybrid ideal, the vehicle is really built for economy, and in the case of the Honda, that involves a two-litre petrol engine effectively detuned by operating the pistons on something called the Atkinson cycle, and using some sophisticated software that continually adjusts the balance of electrical and fossil-fuel power to maximise efficiency above sheer output of power.

There’s a selectable choice of “Normal”, “Sport”, “Eco” and “Snow” modes, depending on what mood you’re in, but really it’s all about high economy and low CO2 emissions. You’ll rarely be short of 50mpg whatever you get up to; Honda claims a 621-mile range from a full tank, and I can almost believe it.

It’s fair to add that no hybrid will ever be as efficient, smooth or quiet as a fully electric BEV (such as Honda’s own e:Ny1, but you’ll also never suffer from range anxiety.

The ZR-V Advance grade comes with 12 Bose speakers for an enhanced sound experience ( Honda )

For whatever reason, probably because it’s not very sexy to do so, the Z-RV isn’t marketed as a miser-mobile, and nor is it styled as such. From certain angles it looks almost as though it could be an Alfa, Jaguar or a Maserati SUV, and I quite liked the frameless grille at the front and the generally sleek looks.

It is a little SUV generic, but avoids looking too blobby; and, betraying its Civic “heritage”, it doesn’t sit as high as most do. The 18-inch alloys in glossy black are the right size for it and help in keeping the ride supple and forgiving. The seats offer good lumbar support, and it can’t really be faulted on a journey.

ZR-V is fitted with LED lights at the front and rear, with automatically adjusting headlights ( Honda )

Where Honda could have been usefully more adventurous is in the cabin. As you’d expect all the materials are of high quality and you get a full suite of safety and autonomous driver aids as standard, but it’s an overly conservative and frankly a little-dated look (oddly enough something I recall was also true of the old Civic hybrid I drove in the mid-2000s).

THE SPEC Honda ZR-V Sport hybrid Price: £41,745 (as tested; range starts at £39,495) Engine capacity: 2.0l petrol 4-cyl, 1-sp auto + 2x elec motor Power output (PS): 143 (petrol) + 184 (electric) Top speed (mph): 108 0 to 60 (seconds): 7.9 Fuel economy (mpg): 48.7 CO2 emissions (WLTP, g/km): 131

The smallish touchscreen mounted on top of the dash looks almost antique next to the current vogue for hugely wide multiple screens, sometimes spanning the entire dash (and notably well executed on the little Honda e, their all-electric city car). It doesn’t really sit that well with the Honda’s premium pricing, notwithstanding all the smart engineering. The only way most Honda buyers can justify the extra spend is the undoubted quality of the build and an enviable reputation for reliability.

I should also mention that, as with so many of this modern breed of SUV “crossover”, there is no off-road four-wheel drive capability, even though it’s fitted with two electric motors.

The ZR-V Sport has a powered tailgate, opening and closing at the touch of a button ( Honda )

All that said, the ZR-V is a likeable alternative to a Civic, say. It’s a little easier to get in and out of and you get a bit more of a “command” driving position and it’s not so big you will get stuck in city streets.

Driving one and learning about the Atkinson cycle, low-temperature activating catalyst, optimised intake port shapes for high tumble airflow and sodium-filled valves, among other technical wonders, will also add to your education. An intriguing choice, for sure.