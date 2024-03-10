Drivers warned they might not be insured against these common claims

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some cheap insurance policies could leave drivers uninsured against common claims such as cracked windows, new research has found.

Consumer group Which? urged motorists who are seeking cheaper policies as premiums rise, to check the small print after finding gaps that could leave drivers out of luck should they need to make a claim.

Which? looked at the cover in more than 60 policies offered by 28 insurers, including some basic products and found that some stripped-back policies did not have cover for glass damage.

This is a common claim drivers made, according to the consumer group’s research and the basic policies - which are often placed higher up on comparison websites than more expensive comprehensive policies - could leave motorists at risk of facing a hefty bill for repairs.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “You can’t be on the road legally unless you have car insurance, but with premiums at eye-watering levels, many motorists are being pushed towards stripped-back policies.

“Concerningly, our research shows that some basic policies lack cover for common claims, meaning that a cracked windscreen could leave some drivers facing hefty repair bills they’d assumed the insurance would cover.”

The average price paid for motor insurance in the final quarter of 2023 was around a third, or £157 in cash terms, higher compared with a year earlier, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Between October 1 and December 31 2023, the average price paid for private motor cover was £627, up from £470 during the same period a year earlier.

Last week, the ABI said it was exploring various ways to tackle the rising cost of motor cover.

This included the industry doing more on transparency around which vehicles were more costly to insure, to help people make more informed choices, and continuing to crack down on fraud.

Longer repair times, higher repair costs, and the rising price of replacement vehicles had been adding to the cost of premiums, according to insurers.

The ABI also highlighted insurance premium tax (IPT) as a source of costs, saying it added £67 to the average policy. IPT is a tax on insurers which feeds into the costs customers pay.

An ABI spokesperson said: “Our members fully understand the importance of providing fair value to customers and work hard to deliver it. Our data shows that 97% of private motor insurance claims are accepted, and the average claim is over £4,000.

“Motor insurance is a legal requirement and each driver’s circumstances will be different, so by offering a range of products, insurers are meeting customer demands and helping them stay on the road.

“Understanding what your policy includes and any excesses involved is vital and our members are committed to ensuring information is presented in a way that is as straightforward as possible.

“When looking for motor insurance, we would always recommend shopping around to find the policy that best suits your needs.”