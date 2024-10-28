Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With discussions around young driver regulations gaining momentum, we wanted to hear your thoughts on road safety and proposed legislative changes.

When we asked for your views on proposals to prevent new drivers under 21 from carrying peers for six months after passing their tests, responses from Independent readers varied widely.

Many expressed concerns about the focus on young drivers, arguing that the legislation should not penalise all young people for the reckless behaviour of a few. Some highlighted the need for a probationary period after passing the driving test, suggesting that young drivers should have been monitored more closely during their initial months on the road.

Others noted that reckless driving was often linked to male drivers rather than young drivers as a whole, advocating for gender-specific restrictions instead. Additionally, several comments referenced successful systems in other countries, such as the “R” plate for new drivers in Northern Ireland.

Overall, there was a strong call for measures that educated and assessed drivers rather than imposing blanket restrictions that may not have addressed the root causes of road safety issues.

Here’s a closer look at your suggestions:

‘It is just men’

I have been driving for 63 years (without an accident) and know that it is not all young people who are a danger on our roads, it is just men. Women are much safer drivers because they are not “driven” (sorry!) by testosterone. Rather than preventing all young people from carrying passengers for 6 months, men should not be allowed to carry any for at least 2 to 3 years. The problem is youngsters have no idea what a collision, especially a head-on one, is like – one only has to hit the back wall of the garage at one mph to feel what a sudden stop is like!

PaulJonsson

‘No point in legislation which is not enforced’

There is no point in creating another piece of legislation which is not enforced. It would be far better to have a one-year probationary period after young drivers pass their test. Should an incident happen during this, they may lose their licence or be required to do more training.

JonathanR

Men vs. women

I remember some research from years ago about young drivers’ behaviour. When young male drivers had other young males in the car, they drove faster than when they were alone or with older passengers. Conversely, young women drove slower when they had other young women passengers than when they were alone.

Mokums

‘Why punish all young drivers when many are sensible?’

Why punish all young drivers when many are sensible and just get on with driving like the rest of us? The few reckless ones shouldn’t impact all young drivers. Elderly drivers should face more frequent assessments for their fitness to hold a licence. Cognitive decline has a real impact on driving safety.

ELK

‘Extortionate costs for insurance’

It’s sad that young drivers face such extortionate costs for insurance. As one commenter said, it’s the risk of detection that is a deterrent more than punishment. Better deterrents might include a black box that tracks how many people are in the car. It’s a legal minefield to make such devices mandatory, though, as they are currently optional.

Hi5

‘Stricter rules and harsher penalties are needed’

Yes! Stricter rules and harsher penalties. However, has it not been found that the fear of detection is a more powerful deterrent than heavy penalties? The problem seems to be the virtual lack of policing. Young drivers can be confident they will not be caught speeding. We need more traffic police and operational speed cameras.

StephenP

‘More regulations solve nothing’

So a very small number of young drivers have tragically died. At the same time, there’s probably a statistic for deaths of other young drivers aged 18 to 35 who have just passed their test. Every time a few tragic accidents happen, there is a cry for yet more regulation. Most of these accidents are likely due to the irresponsible actions of the driver. A law of this nature won’t necessarily prevent deaths. The family’s loss is terrible, but more regulations solve nothing. Next, there will be a law preventing people under 30 from driving, and there will still be deaths.

Rob

‘Focus on driver education’

Imagine having a driving licence and being told you can’t drive your sick child to the doctors, hospital, or pharmacy because you’re not yet 21. If someone is old enough to get married, serve in the military, vote, and have children, they are old enough to drive passengers without restrictions. Greater awareness and testing on handling extra weight, driving in different conditions, and correctly judging bends would help. Many countries have worse driving conditions than the UK and focus on driver education rather than restrictions. A restriction on vehicle power, like motorcycle limits, could be more reasonable.

FishPapp

Making black boxes mandatory

My daughter reduced her car insurance costs by having a “box” fitted in her car. Perhaps this device could be mandatory for drivers under 21, with driving data sent monthly to the DVLA. Excessive speed and aggressive manoeuvring could result in licence suspension.

kermit68

‘R’ plates

NI resident here. When a driver passes their test in Northern Ireland, regardless of age, they must display an “R” (restricted) plate for one year, limiting their speed to 45mph even on motorways. Instead of inventing “G” plates, England could adopt NI’s system, including passenger restrictions during certain times of day. While they’re at it, they could add big flashing red signs to motorway exits to prevent wrong-way driving, as we have in NI.

Kerplunk

‘90% of RTCs involve very young drivers.’

As a former ambulance service member, I’ve attended hundreds of RTCs. Most serious ones involved very young drivers, especially those who had just passed their test, or older drivers whose skills had deteriorated. Both groups need regular monitoring or retesting. I’m approaching 70 and would welcome being retested to ensure my driving is still safe.

DragoNell

The NI system

The NI system seems sensible. Obviously, the police won’t want more work, but if it saves lives – sometimes four at a time – it’s worth it. Elderly drivers shouldn’t just get a cursory pass from their GP. I’d suggest invalidating licences for anyone over 90. (Ducks down for flak).

Xanadu

‘It’s almost always a man’

I work as a cycling instructor and spend my days training children to cycle on the roads. Every time we see a driver speeding or acting aggressively, it’s almost always a man in his teens or 20s! Women and older men are much more considerate. Anything that forces young men to drive slower and more sensibly is a good thing, as asking nicely won’t change anything.

Blaky27

‘The only serious accident I had was as an 18-year-old’

The only serious accident I had was as an 18-year-old with four friends, who egged me on to drive faster than my skills allowed. I crashed the car into a field, fortunately without injuries. It taught me never to listen to passengers pushing beyond my capabilities. It could have ended much worse.

Cancelled

‘There is no easy answer’

There is no easy answer. I’ve been teaching young people to drive for over 12 years, and none of them have been involved in accidents. I stress awareness and understanding of their environment, but young people do make mistakes. I don’t believe restrictions are the answer, as they leave little room for flexibility. However, the DVSA should enforce minimum lessons on motorways before allowing new drivers on them, and learners should have a minimum number of lessons before taking their test. None of this will likely happen, though!

Gordonbennett1

Some of the comments have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article here.

All you have to do is sign up, submit your question and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.