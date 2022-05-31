Is this the best road trip music?

If you had to pick a favourite song for a long drive would it be Queen’s “Killer Queen” or Tears For Fears’s “Everybody Wants to Rule The World ?”

Would you find Jamiroquai’s “Blow Your Mind” relaxing, or perhaps Oasis’s “Wonderwall”?

All four have made a top DJ’s list of the supposed 50 best motoring tunes, created to mark the 50th anniversary of the Honda Civic.

The car firm commissioned Magic Radio’s Simon Phillips to compile the run-down, after polling 2,000 Britons about their driving music preferences.

Rebecca Adamson, from Honda, said: “Since we launched the Honda Civic, the analogue radios and tape decks may have evolved into touch screens, but the principle remains the same. There are few better pairings than a road trip with a brilliant playlist.”

One-quarter of people surveyed had built their own motoring playlist, and almost half said they experienced a lift in mood when they listened to music in the car (48 per cent), with four in 10 saying they felt more relaxed at the wheel.

Nearly one-quarter (24 per cent) said they felt more focused with music on in the car, and 22 per cent said they found playing tunes made them feel more energised.

Phillips’ choices mirror the musical journey since the first Honda Civic hit the roads. Since its launch in 1972, more than 27.5 million Civics have been sold across 170 countries.

He chose Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” for the car’s launch year, moving through the decades to include top hits from Oasis with “Wonderwall” as well as contemporary smashes from Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man and The Weeknd.

Phillips, who also celebrated his own 50th birthday this month, said: “I think first and foremost, a perfect driving track makes you, the car and the road one.

“It makes the traffic go away and complements the driving experience, when that song plays, it draws you in, and for that moment, it’s the ultimate connection you, your car and music.

“Driving for me is one of the most personal spaces, and the driving environment can really influence our mood. A great driving song helps to mentally prepare you for the journey ahead, and to savour a moment.”

Two-fifths (42 per cent) of Britons tailor their driving playlist to the type of road they are on, according to pollsters.

When asked about curating driving songs, nostalgia emerged among the top requirements for a strong playlist, as 48 per cent of those surveyed said they included tracks which evoked memories.

A good variety of songs (70 per cent) and enough tracks for a long journey (56 per cent) were some of the most common prerequisites.

The radio remained one of the most popular devices in the car for 80 per cent of British motorists, while 35 per cent of those surveyed said they still listened to CDs, and for one in 10 the retro appeal of a cassette deck endured.

The research, conducted via OnePoll, showed one-third of motorists used streaming to listen to their favourite media, while aux and USB inputs were used by 24 per cent.

Simon Phillips’s top driving songs