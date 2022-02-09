A man has horrified TikTok viewers after expressing his intent to book a seat next to the only other individual who purchased a ticket to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres.

In a video posted last month, @airlk shared a view of his computer screen, where he had a movie theatre seating chart pulled up for a showing of the newest Spider-Man film, on which just one seat, located on the far left side of the theatre, had been purchased.

In a text caption on the video, @airlk noted: “This person’s watching Spider-Man alone in a corner. I think they need a friend.”

The TikTok user then proceeded to zoom in on the screen and click the seat directly next to the one that had been chosen by the only other movie-goer.

While the individual’s intentions may have been good, the clip, which has been viewed more than 1.5m times, has been met with horror from viewers, who urged @airlk to leave the other person alone and not sit directly beside them.

“I would be so upset,” one person commented, while another said: “Don’t you dare.”

Others said they would leave the movie theatre if they found themselves in the same position, while the video also prompted many to note that the scenario could be an introvert’s worst nightmare.

“Me an introvert: screams internally,” someone else wrote, while one viewer added: “As someone who loves going to the movies alone to have me time I would HATE and probably move if someone did this.”

Another person said that, if they were going to the movies alone, they would also pick a seat to the side and would “literally cry” if someone sat next to them.

“If I was going to a movie alone I’d pick a corner like that ‘cause social anxiety and I’d literally cry if someone sat next to me like that,” they wrote.

Someone else claimed that the video had given them something new to be afraid of, writing: “This is my biggest fear now,” while another noted that scenarios like the one outlined in the TikTok are why they purposely book their seats “last minute” so “that people can’t do this”.

‘This should be illegal,” one viewer added.