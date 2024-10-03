MrBeast plans to keep sharing new YouTube content after he dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



MrBeast, the biggest YouTuber in the world, has revealed that he had already made pre-planned content for his channel should he die unexpectedly.

In September, YouTuber Nicholas Perry, better known as Nikocado Avocado, went viral after he revealed that he had pranked the internet over two years, by sharing pre-made videos while secretly losing a huge amount of weight.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has now told KSI and Logan Paul on theImpaulsive podcast that he also has a similar plan in place should he die anytime soon.

KSI asks Donaldson about Avocado’s stunt and says “I feel like that’s something you would do.” The YouTuber immediately responds by saying: “I did do that for when I die” adding: “I have a bunch of videos pre-filmed so my channel can keep uploading.”

He then explains that he has around 15 videos made in total, which his team can publish after he dies. The 26-year-old admitted that: “Certain people in my company know where to find these videos on my old computer.”

However, he did add that they might not be up to the standard of his current videos. “They’re like, pretty garbage videos. One of them is me sitting at a table opening old fan mail.”

Donaldson went on to say that he tells viewers in the videos “I’m probably in a coffin right now just chilling, don’t feel bad for me, I’m dead.”

He revealed that the strategy for the videos will see one video uploaded called ‘My Last Video’ but then one new video will be uploaded each month to maintain the illusion that he is still alive.

Away from his YouTube channel, MrBeast is currently wrapped up in a series of controversies surrounding his new Amazon Prime game show Beast Games, which is yet to have its premiere date confirmed.

In September, five unnamed individuals filed a lawsuit against the internet star, alleging that the contestants were victims of chronic mistreatment and neglect while participating in the show which reportedly has a $100m ($76m) budget.

The suit alleges that Amazon and MrBeast’s production company have failed to pay minimum wages and overtime; failed to prevent sexual harassment; subjected contestants to “infliction of emotional distress”; did not provide meal breaks, rest breaks or access to basic hygiene and that contestants were exposed to “dangerous circumstances and conditions as a condition of their employment”.