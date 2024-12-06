MrBeast says Elon Musk had an ‘interesting’ one word response when they first met

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

MrBeast has revealed the bizarre first words that Elon Musk said to him when the YouTuber met the tech billionaire for the first time in person.

Musk has become an increasingly divisive figure in the United States following his public support and financing of Donald Trump’s successful election campaign, which has seen him land a role in the president-elect’s future administration.

However, MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson has remained a supporter of the entrepreneur, praising him in a recent interview with fellow YouTuber, Theo Von.

During the chat, Donaldson shared what happened the first time he met Musk in person, which started with an impromptu question about his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We bumped into each other once at the Super Bowl,” the YouTuber recalls. “He asked me, ‘Do I think people call X Twitter still, do they call it X?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, most people call it Twitter, I’ve noticed.’ He’s like, ‘Interesting.’”

Elsewhere, in the interview Donaldson was full of applause for Musk, listing off many of the billionaire’s projects, including SpaceX and The Boring Company.

“I mean, he’s pioneering in taking us to Mars, electric cars, talking with your phone through your brain, digging tunnels, fixing traffic - you know, getting rid of a trillion dollars of government waste now, and this and that …I’m pioneering funny videos,” said the 26-year-old.

In June, MrBeast became the biggest YouTuber in the world, overtaking an Indian YouTube channel with more than a quarter of a billion subscribers to become the platform’s most popular channel.

T-Series, which hosts Indian music videos and movie trailers, overtook PewDiePie in 2019 to become the world’s most popular channel on YouTube, ending a six year reign for the Swedish YouTube star.

The dominance of T-Series had been controversial among some people within the YouTube community, who claimed that it represented a shift away from independent creators to corporate brands.

In a post to X/Twitter, MrBeast wrote: “After six years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie.”