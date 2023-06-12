Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Social media influencer Mrs Hinch has revealed that her three-year-old son Ronnie has been rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

In an Instagram update posted on Sunday (11 June), the influencer, full name Sophie Hinchliffe, informed her 4.7m followers that her eldest child is currently in hospital after contracting a fever.

Apologising to her followers for “radio silence”, Hinchliffe, 33, who shares Ronnie and Lennie, two, with husband Jamie, issued a health update on Ronnie’s condition.

“Everything just seems like a fog right now. Ron’s temp spiked to over 40 and his neck was swelling, limited head movements. I couldn’t keep meds or fluids in him,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The influencer, who documents her life on her family-owned farm via Instagram, continued: “We were taken to A&E and sent home with antibiotics and it just didn’t feel right. My gut told me no.”

After phoning 111, Hinch decided to return to the hospital, where her son was later admitted.

“Since having IV antibiotics we are seeing a really really slow improvement but we will be in here for a little longer yet, as we need to get his temperature satisfactory and need the antibiotics to kick in,” she continued.

“Nothing prepares you for something like this does it. Just being on a children’s ward, seeing so many innocent little arms bandaged with cannulas. I just can’t comprehend this whole thing,” she added, telling her followers she was quickly writing the post while Ronnie was sleeping.

Mrs Hinch reassured her followers that she had not ‘vanished’ (Instagram / @mrshinchhome)

Hinchliffe, best known for sharing lifestyle tips and for being an author of the children’s book Welcome To The Hinch Farm, reassured her followers that her son “smiled away in the ambulance” and was fascinated by the “buttons and wires”.

She reminded followers that she had not “vanished” but was desperate to be “back home” with her two sons and husband.

“I share so much of my life on here, the good and the bad, I have a fantastic support network from my followers,” she said, before thanking her followers.

She concluded: “What did we ever do to deserve children… they make this world so beautiful.”