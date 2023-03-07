Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A stunning Caribbean estate has hit the market at $200m, and the new owner will count Mick Jagger as a neighbour.

Located on 17 private acres on Mustique island, The Terraces home, which is part of the star-studded island where celebrities including George Clooney and Kate Middleton have been known to frequent, has become the most expensive home to ever come on the market in the Caribbean.

The sprawling property includes nine buildings with a total of 13 bedrooms, nine en suite bedrooms in the main house, an 80-foot-long swimming pool, many arched windows and doors, and the largest entertainment spaces on the island.

There are seven reception rooms, a chapel, and guest cottages, which also boast another swimming pool.

In addition, the estate also features a 60-foot tunnel or paths that connect the main house to a 12,000-square-foot building, which houses a huge event hall and game room.

There is also a lighted tennis court and a third pool with an infinity edge that appears to send water flowing over the lush hillside.

The compound includes almost 53,000 square feet of the main home plus covered outdoor areas.

In addition to the many amenities, the home also boasts a famous neighbour, as the Rolling Stones alum owns a pad nearby - meaning the new owner might just bump into the star during a sandy walk.

The property, which was featured on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, has an equally stunning exterior with a breathtaking fountain, lush plantings, and exquisite views from one of Mustique’s highest elevations, providing postcard-type views of the lush tropical grounds and the Atlantic Ocean’s blue water.

According to the estate listing, “The Terraces was designed in a majestic blend of Palladium and Venetian style — a faithful homage to the great 16th-century palaces of Italy’s pomp” – as seen in the hand-painted ceiling murals by French artist Jean-Claude Adenin.

The property is currently available with Edward de Mallet Morgan at Knight Frank.