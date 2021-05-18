British model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced the birth of her baby girl via Instagram.

In the photo, she is seen holding the child’s feet and captioned it, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this little gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

No other information was divulged, like a name or exactly when she was born, but becoming a mother is something that Campbell has spoken about before.

She has been congratulated by some of fashion’s top names such as Marc Jacobs, Cara Delevigne and Edward Enniful.

Campbell is not alone in experiencing motherhood later in life as sometimes the hectic schedule of a celebrity can get in the way, or sometimes life just works out that way. Medical professionals have long warned about pregnancies in women over the age of 35, labelling them “geriatric” – a phase many working women who choose to start families in their mid-30s have not always been happy with.

Here six other A-listers who had babies over the age of 45.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson at the BET Awards in 2009 (Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

Legendary pop star Janet Jackson became a mother to her son Eissa at the age of 50.

Speaking toInStyle in 2018 about having him later in life, she said: “I feel most beautiful when I’m with my son, because of the gift that God has given me and that he allowed me to do so at that age.”

She posted this rare glimpse of him on her Instagram when he was a baby.

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz at the Oz The Great And Powerful premiere (Getty Images)

In 2018, at age 48, British actress Rachel Weisz had her first daughter with fellow actor Daniel Craig. She has another son Harry with her ex-husband, Darren Aronofsky. She and Mr Craig are a little more private than some celebrities and have chosen not to share images or the name of their child.

She did, however, speak to Harper’s Bazaar about how she found being a mother made her more “tired” than with her eldest.

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald at the Tony Awards (Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

The multiple Tony-winning Broadway star Audra McDonald had her second child, a daughter named Sally, at 46 in 2016, the first child she had with her second husband Will Svenson.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry at the Oscars in 2012 (Getty Images)

Actress Halle Berry had her second child with Olivier Martinez in 2013 when was 47. Their older child is a girl named Nahla. Since then, the couple have divorced.

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon has three children in total (Getty Images)

Actress Susan Sarandon had her son Miles at age 46 in 1992, despite her diagnosis of endometriosis. She has three children, two of which she had with her husband Tim Robbins. Miles Robbins went on to follow in his mother’s footsteps into acting, starring in movies such as Blockers and Halloween.

Iman

Iman has two children with the (Getty Images)

The Somali supermodel Iman welcomed her second daughter Lexi with David Bowie when she was 45. Alexis is now 20 years old, and the spitting image of her mother and uses her Instagram to stand up for herself and post tributes to her late father.