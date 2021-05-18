Naomi Campbell has her first baby at age 50

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50, has announced the birth of a baby girl.

She shared a photograph of herself cradling the newborn’s feet in her hands on Instagram. This is Campbell’s first child.

In the caption, Campbell wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”

She added: “There is no greater love.”

Campbell did not disclose further details, such as her baby’s name or when she was born.

The supermodel has spoken about motherhood in the past. In 2014, she told designer Diane von Furstenberg she “definitely” wanted children no matter what her relationship status would be in the future.

She later told ES Magazine in a rare interview in 2017 that she thought “about having children all the time”, adding: “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

Campbell will celebrate her 51st birthday on 22 May.

The supermodel’s fans, celebrity friends and family flooded her social media with messages of congratulations and well wishes.

Her mother, Valerie Morris Campbell, said in a post on Instagram alongside the same picture: “Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother.”

Designer Marc Jacobs wrote: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, said: “Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy.”

Fellow models Munroe Bergdorf, Lily Aldridge, Laura Bailey, Mariacarla Boscono and more also wrote congratulatory messages in response to Campbell’s post.

Actress Zoe Saldana added: “Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!”