Naomi Campbell breaks silence after being banned from charity board

Naomi Campbell has issued a statement in response to her ban from being a charity trustee for five years, after a watchdog investigation found evidence of financial misconduct at a charity she founded.

On Friday, September 27, the British supermodel said the enquiry was “deeply flawed.”

“After carefully reviewing the Charity Commission’s report concerning Fashion for Relief (UK), I find their conclusions to be incomplete and misleading in their consideration of evidence. First of all, I recognize that, as the face of Fashion for Relief, I am ultimately responsible for its conduct. Unfortunately, I was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the organization and I entrusted the legal and operational management to others,” the statement began.

“I want to assure everyone who has supported us that these findings are being taken very seriously. I have instructed new advisers to undertake a detailed investigation of what transpired. Secondly, I have never undertaken philanthropic work for personal gain, nor will I ever do so. I’ve dedicated nearly 30 years of my life to charitable initiatives and I care deeply about the value and impact of the work I do.”

Campbell added that she was never paid for her role in the Fashion for Relief charity and paid for any personal expenses out of her own pocket instead of billing them to the organization.

“Typically, I align my charity work with paid assignments, which cover my travel and related expenses. In cases where this is not possible, either myself or personal friends have covered the expenses. In fact, in terms of the specific hotel expense mentioned in the report, the hotel has confirmed that all charges were settled by my personal travel agent, who in turn verified that they were reimbursed directly by a third party unaffiliated with the foundation,” the statement continued.

open image in gallery Campbell founded Fashion for Relief in 2005 ( Getty Images )

“Finally, we believe aspects of the report are deeply flawed. We have concerns about specific points and intend to consider all options, including requesting an appeal, to ensure that the report presents a fair and accurate representation of our operations. I remain dedicated to using my platform to uplift others through the creative arts. This experience has only strengthened my resolve to continue making a positive impact in the world. I am grateful for the unwavering support of our donors, partners and supporters. Your trust and patience during this challenging time are deeply appreciated as we work diligently to address these issues and emerge stronger in our mission to help those in need,” the statement concluded.

The original purpose of Campbell’s charity was to raise money for poverty relief. Founded in 2005 the charity held fundraising shows in fashion capitals around the world including London and New York. The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and stars including Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon were involved in events.

It was dissolved as a company earlier this year.

The investigation had uncovered that thousands of dollars went toward luxury hotel rooms, spa treatments, cigarettes, and personal security for Campbell herself. Between April 2016 and July 2022, only 8.5% of the charity’s overall expenditure was on charitable grants, it stated.