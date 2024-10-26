Naomi Campbell reacts to ‘ex-boyfriend’ Liam Payne’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Naomi Campbell has reacted to the death of her rumored one-time ex-boyfriend, Liam Payne.

The 54-year-old supermodel recently commented on Nicole Scherzinger’s post on Instagram with her own tribute to the singer after he died last week in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from the third floor of a hotel.

Scherzinger and the former One Direction band member first met when he got his career start on the X Factor when he was 16 years old. During the 10th season of the show, the former Pussy Cat Doll was a guest judge, covering for Dannii Minogue while she was on maternity leave.

A behind-the-scenes clip from the show revealed her instrumental role in putting Payne alongside Nial Horan, Harry Styles, and the other One Direction members together to create the boy band.

“Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago,” Scherzinger’s tribute began. “It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently,” she added. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.”

“It has been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul, and character.

Naomi Campbell first met Liam Payne when he appeared on X Factor at 16 years old ( Getty Images )

“You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will ‘miss you’ my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

Campbell’s comment on the post was a string of emojis with two doves in between a broken heart and praying hands.

Campbell and Payne first sparked dating rumors in 2019 when they were photographed together at the same events and appeared to flirt with each other through their Instagram comments.

Both of them had refused to address the rumors with Payne appearing onWatch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen in December 2019 where during a game of “Plead the Fifth” when he told the host, “I plead the fifth — it’s my right as a human.”

The supermodel also wouldn’t speak on the rumors when she appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show in March 2019. “I never discuss my personal life,” she told the host when asked about the relationship rumors.

Recently, more details were revealed about the singer’s death as early toxicology results showed Payne had “multiple substances” in his system.

One of the substances reportedly included “pink cocaine” – a recreational drug that typically includes a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA, per the National Institutes of Health.

According to the New York Times, the final toxicology results are pending, with no confirmed date for their release. A spokesman for the Buenos Aires police also said the preliminary toxicology report was handed over to the local prosecutor’s office, which is investigating the death as a matter of protocol.

However, an initial autopsy report indicated that Payne had suffered “internal and external” hemorrhages and multiple traumatic injuries. Officials said Payne’s plunge from the third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel was what caused his fatal injuries.