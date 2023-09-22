Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans are convinced that supermodels Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista have had a secret falling out.

The pair took to the stage together at Vogue World last week (14 September), as they strutted the catwalk with fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

But when Campbell posted the moment they walked on stage together for Instagram, the British model did not tag Evangelista. She still tagged Turlington and Crawford, as well as British Vogue’s outgoing editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and theVogue Instagram account, however.

Fans spotted the apparent snub, with one Instagram user remarking: “Soooo Linda was NOT in the tag.”

“What’s happening here between these two? Very sad moment,” added another.

At the time of writing, the pair do not follow each other, although it is unclear if or when any unfollowing took place.

The Independent has contacted Campbell and Evangelista’s representatives for comment.

Rumours began to mount further this week at Milan Fashion Week. Despite both attending Kim Jones’s Fendi Spring/Summer runway show, the pair were sat five people apart rather than together.

Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell sat five people apart at the Fendi show at London Fashion Week (Getty Images for Fendi)

Campbell was sat next to fellow supermodel Kate Moss and American actor Demi Moore, while Evangelista was sat by model Suki Waterhouse and British actor Naomi Watts.

Rumours come as Campbell, Evangelista, Turlington and Crawford all appeared in The Super Models. Made for Apple TV+, the series spotlights the four models’ early careers and how they were treated working as young women and the most sought-after models in the fashion industry in the late Eighties and Nineties.

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista on stage during Vogue World (Getty Images for Vogue)

The models – who are recognised as the original supermodels to soar to fame – all gave separate interviews in the four-part series, with only several clips showing all four of them together at one time.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Cindy Crawford explained why she posed nude for Playboy magazine in 1988, even after her agents told her not to.

Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell walking in a Dolce & Gabana runway show in 2003 (Getty Images)

During the second episode of the show, Crawford noted that, after becoming the face of Revlon in the Eighties, “things started really happening,” as she was “doing the right campaigns”.

However, she claimed that when she was asked to appear on the cover of Playboy in 1988, some of her peers and agents advised her against it.

“Everyone in my life at the time thought I shouldn’t do Playboy,” she said. “My modelling agency didn’t feel that that fit into the types of jobs I should be doing. I think the brand still had a connotation to it that maybe scared some people off.”

Crawford said she understood why her agency was hesitant about the gig, but ultimately wanted to go ahead with it.

“I don’t know, there was just something about it that intrigued me. So against the advice of my agents, I said, ‘Yes,’” Crawford said, before describing the conditions she brought up to the magazine when taking on the job.

“But I said, ‘You don’t need to pay me a lot of money. As long as I can have control of the images, and I wanted the right to kill the story if I don’t like it,’” she recalled telling the publication.

The actor concluded by noting that, despite what other people may think, it was ultimately her decision to pose for Playboy, and she did not feel pressured into it.