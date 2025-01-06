Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper boyfriend of five years Cordae

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Naomi Osaka has announced that she and her boyfriend, Cordae, have broken up after nearly six years of dating.

The 27-year-old tennis star took to her Instagram Story on Monday (January 6) to reveal her split from Cordae, with whom she shares one-year-old daughter, Shai.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” she wrote. “No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad.

“Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together,” she concluded, alongside a red heart emoji.

While the former couple first publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019, they’ve opted to keep the romance out of the spotlight. In July 2023, People confirmed that she and the rapper were parents.

Months before that, Osaka had first announced that she was expecting. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she captioned an Instagram post, which featured a photo of the baby’s ultrasound.

Naomi Osaka says she’s ‘really glad’ her and her ex-boyfriend’s paths crossed as she announces their split ( AFP via Getty Images )

When announcing her pregnancy, the former world number one tennis player said she planned on returning to the court in 2024 after she had withdrawn from the Australian Open in 2023. However, her return to the 2024 Australian Open ended after a first-round defeat to France’s Caroline Garcia.

“These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation or the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” Osaka wrote in her pregnancy announcement. “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom.’”

The news of Osaka’s breakup comes as she’s been in Auckland, New Zealand for the 2025 ASB Classic. She shared a series of sweet photos from her trip on Instagram on Sunday, with her post including a cryptic but positive note about the new year.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that what’s meant for me is meant for me, and maybe certain situations occur to train my mind for what’s to come,” the notes in her post read. “Maybe there’s bigger and better things on my path and I just have to continue the journey to encounter them. That being said, this is about to be a great year.”

Unfortunately, Osaka was forced to retire from the ASB Classic final in Auckland on Sunday due to an abdominal injury just one week before the start of the 2025 Australian Open.

The four-time grand slam champion won the first set against Clara Tauson 6-4 before taking an immediate medical time-out that would signal the end of the match.

“I just want to thank everyone for welcoming me to such a beautiful city and I had a lot of fun playing here,” Osaka said in an on-court interview after she was seen wiping away tears. “I’m really sorry about how it ended.”