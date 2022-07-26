Jump to content
(@np.miranda/TikTok)

Nurse practitioner says she didn’t intend to be ‘mean’ after listing cosmetic work she’d give Natalia Dyer

“I was simply just offering suggestions, not on what you have to do, just on what the possibilities are,” the advanced injector says on TikTok

Amber Raiken
New York
Tuesday 26 July 2022 17:41
Comments

The nurse practitioner who sparked outrage earlier this week for listing all the cosmetic procedures that she would perform on Stranger Things star Natalie Dyer has defended herself.

In a recent video posted to her TikTok account, Miranda Wilson, who works as an advanced injector, said she wanted to “clear the air” and explained how she never “meant to offend anyone” with her content.

“I was simply just offering suggestions, not on what you have to do, just on what the possibilities are,” she explained. “As an advanced injector, that’s what we do. We look at faces. We access and look at the possibilities. Not on what you need to do or what you have to do. They’re simply just options.”

Wilson prompted backlash when she shared a since-deleted video on TikTok about the extensive cosmetic work -- ranging from Botox to fillers -- she would give Dyer if the actress were her client.

In her follow-up video, Wilson said she was only giving “suggestions” which the 27-year-old actor didn’t “have” to take. Wilson also clarified that detailing “possibilities” for cosmetic procedures in the “face” is a part of her job.

Wilson continued her video by sharing a photo of her own face before revealing what cosmetic procedures she’d had done on herself. She explained how she got lip fillers, a brow lift, and “injected botox” in both sides of her face to “relieve [her] tension headaches and slim [her] face”.

In the caption of the clip, Wilson noted how “stunning” Dyer and stressed that she didn’t mean to come off as “mean or rude”.

“Hoping to clear the air that I was not suggesting that Natalia NEEDED any of that work, it was just an example,” she wrote. “Of course Natalia is absolutely stunning the way she is…that’s why she’s so successful.”

“Her photo was simply an example. I’m sorry if people took that as being mean or rude, that was not my intent at all.”

In her original video about Dyer, Wilson suggested giving the star a “brow lift to help open up her eyes,” adding chin and lip filler, and making her jaw look “slimmer”. She concluded her video with a digitally altered image of Dyer’s face to show the “results” of her suggested work.

That video circulated on Twitter on Sunday and prompted many to slam Wilson for making digital changes to Dyer’s face in the first place.

“This is an unbelievably gross thing to do omg,” one wrote.

“‘Let’s make everyone look as much the same as possible’ isn’t really the positive to me she thinks it would be,” another person wrote. “I can’t imagine looking at a beautiful face like that and thinking ‘how can I make that more generic’…Let people be their natural selves as much as possible.”

