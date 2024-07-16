Support truly

Natalie Portman has revealed how Rihanna supported her following her divorce.

Portman, 43, was married to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, whom she met in 2009 on the set of Black Swan. They married in 2012 and share two children.

In early 2023, reports circulated accusing Millepied of infidelity, although the couple never formally addressed the rumours. Their divorce was then announced in March this year.

In an interview on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar-winner explained how “Umbrella” singer Rihanna helped her through the difficult period.

“I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b***h,” she said.

Rihanna and Portman met at Paris Fashion Week in January this year. A video by Bustle showed the two interacting outside the venue of the Dior Haute Couture show in a sweet exchange that soon went viral.

“It was exactly what I needed,” Portman added. “It was a formative moment in my life.”

In the video, Portman is seen telling Rihanna, “I love you” as the singer responds, “I’m a f***ing fan. You are one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood. You do the most innocent look and I’m like ‘Ugh!’”

open image in gallery Portman and Rihanna shared compliments in the viral video ( NBC/Getty )

The singer who is known for her quick responses and her honest opinions, added: “Yo, I don’t get excited about anybody, but like, I f***ing love you.”

Portman was overwhelmed by the compliment as she responded, “I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out.”

The Oscar winner added, “I love you and I listen to your music all the time… You’re just such a queen. Thank you.”

Speaking to People, a source said that Portman found navigating the separation from Millepied “initially really tough”, but her friends have “rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it”.

“She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important,” they added.

When news of the alleged affair first broke in June 2023, a source initially claimed that the incident was “short-lived” and “over”. The source also claimed that Millepied knew he made “an enormous mistake” and was focused on his wife and family. They acknowledged that Portman is “incredibly private” and had “no intention” of publicly addressing her relationship.

But now that the pair have finalised their divorce, the Star Wars alum was said to be “at peace with where they are and now focused on their new normal as a family”.