Kings of Leon drummer calls out Sydney golf course for ‘outdated tattoo policy’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill has called out a Sydney golf couse for its “outdated” policy on tattoos.

The 43-year-old took to Twitter to write: “A Sydney bucket list golf course for me just went on the f*** it list.

“I was told I would have to cover up my tattoos due to a ‘no tattoo policy’. Welcome to the 1950’s and a hell of a way to grow the game.”

Followill later added, referring to the unnamed golf course: “I will invite them to our show but they will have to show a fresh tattoo to get in.”

He then posted a picture of fabric tattoo sleeves writing: “Crisis averted. I found a cover up.”

Fans were quick to comment in support, with one person writing: “We really need to rid the game of these antiquated rules that some clubs still insist on having. Just so ridiculous and you are so right, this kind of stuff is not going to grow, diversify or change the perception of golf here in Australia.”

Another added: “Golf participation in Aus is in crisis re: women. Idiotic dress rules enforced by old rusted on members who don’t appreciate the privilege they are given re: land use in urban areas, are shutting them out. A woman in modern activewear could not pass many club rules.”

Followill later tweeted: “​​So I’m hearing NSW [New South Wales Golf Club] is the place to play in Sydney. What say ye Sydnians?”

The comments come just a week after presenter James Corden was called out and briefly banned by the owner of New York City restaurant Balthazar for his “rude” attitude.

Corden has now doubled down on his apology, saying he was “ungracious” to Balthazar staff and vowing to apologise in person.

“Because I didn’t shout or scream, I didn’t get out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong,” he said.

“But the truth is I have made a rude, rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server.”