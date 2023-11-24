Who won the 2023 National Dog Show?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thanksgiving is a day to gather with family and friends, stuff your face... and cheer on your favorite competitor at the National Dog Competition.

This year, a Sealyham terrier was named “Best in Show” out of nearly 2,000 contestants. Stache - the long-haired, light beige winner - used his tiny but mighty legs to sweep the floor and impress the judges against a myriad of breeds, which included a Great Dane, an Azawakh, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, and a German shepherd.

“He just gave a wonderful performance,” Stache’s handler, Margery Good, told NBC. “He stretched his little short legs and hands and flew around this ring.”

Stache - whose registered moniker is Goodspice Efbe Money Stache - could barely see the silver platter awarded to him as Good flashed a huge smile. Pumpkin the Dalmatian was the runner-up, taking home the “Reserve Best in Show” award.

Originally from Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, Stache was working with somewhat of a homecourt advantage since the Kennel Club of Philadelphia was the host for this year’s competition. According to the American Kennel Club, the Sealyham terrier is “brave and spirited, but not as spiky as small terriers” and can make for a colourful, humourous companion.

Purina, the presenter of the show, reported that an estimated 20m viewers tuned in to watch this year’s competition on NBC. The event has been televised directly after the annual Macy’s Day Parade in New York City for the past 22 years. Long-time hosts David Frei and John O’Hurley joined co-host Mary Carillo to add commentary for one of the oldest dog shows.

The 2022 National Dog Competition winner was Winston the French Bulldog, the first of his breed to take first place in the show.

According to NBC, a Wire Fox Terrier won for two straight years in 2011 and 2012. A Scottish Deerhound named Claire came out victorious in both 2020 and 2021. Her double win made show history, as she was the first contender to win “Best in Show” for two consecutive years.