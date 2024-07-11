National French Fry Day: Where to get the best deals

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Curly, wedge, or crinkle – it’s time to get “fry-d” this Friday.

On July 12, the US will come together to revel in the crisp, delectable goodness of one of the best side dishes served — French fries. According to a 2024 second quarter poll by YouGov, French fries are the second most popular American dish behind hamburgers. The popularity percentage difference is 85 to 84 with hamburgers just barely beating their favored counterpart.

What’s more, a 2019 report by Technomic’s Starters, Small Plates & Sides Consumer Trends found that 64 per cent of lunchtime consumers opt for a side of fries, while 58 per cent of dinnertime consumers will order them.

Every year, on the second Friday of July, National French Fry Day is honored, prompting a slew of restaurants and fast-food chains to slash the price of fries or hand them out for free. Though the celebration wasn’t officially listed on the National Day Calendar until 2022, establishments and fans of the fried food have been recognizing National French Fry Day for years.

From McDonald’s to Wendy’s, see where to stop by on Friday to get the best deals for National French Fry Day.

McDonald’s

Heading to the golden arches on Friday might not get you much – unless you download the McDonald’s app. Starting National French Fry Day, McDonald’s is offering customers free medium-sized fries with a purchase of $1 or more through December 27, 2024.

open image in gallery McDonald’s app users will be offered complimentary fries every Friday for the rest of the year with a $1 purchase ( Getty Images )

Wendy’s

If you’re craving a Wendy’s frosty, you might as well take a free side of fries, too. On Friday, the fast-food chain will celebrate the holiday by offering customers free fries of any size with a purchase. All you have to do is download the Wendy’s app, redeem the offer, and you can enjoy the benefit every Friday through the end of 2024.

Burger King

Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty members are in luck this National French Dry Day. All loyalty members will be able to enjoy free fries (in any size of their choosing) with a purchase of $1 or more every Friday for the rest of the year. You can join the Royal Perks loyalty program for free.

From Friday to Sunday, Royal Perks members will receive double the crown rewards with any purchase that contains fries.

open image in gallery Burger King Royal Perks members will get free fries with a purchase of $1 or more every Friday for the rest of 2024 ( Getty Images )

Arby’s

On Friday, Arby’s Rewards members can order any size fries for only $1 for the rest of July. If you haven’t already joined the rewards program, you can sign up and get 25 per cent off your first menu purchase.

KFC

KFC is letting customers in on the secret to getting their Secret Recipe Fries — sign up for their loyalty rewards program. Starting July 12, any customer with KFC Rewards can receive an order of fries, in the size of their choosing, for free.

Jack in the Box

For any member of the Jack Pack Rewards Program, new or old, a free order of any size and style of fries will be offered on July 12. Customers must purchase $1 or more on the restaurant app or in store to redeem the benefit which will be valid every Friday through the end of 2024.

Smashburger

Loyalty customer or not, Smashburger is offering regular-sized fries for free on National French Fry Day with any purchase off their menu.

Raising Cane’s

For any Raising Cane’s Caniac Club members, a free order of fries will be offered on July 12. Customers must swipe their Caniac Club card or scan the QR code available in the app. Orders placed online should already have the benefit loaded in.

Taco Bell

Nacho fry lovers are in luck this National French Fry Day. Taco Bell is rewarding their loyalty members with a $10 pass for a 30-day supply of Nacho Fries. You can order regular size fries every day for an entire month in the app after purchasing the pass.