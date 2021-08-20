National Lottery hunts winner of £11m prize

The lucky owner of a lottery ticket worth £11,165,532 million has yet to claim their prize.

Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, is hunting for the winner of a draw that took place on 14 August.

Another smaller, albeit still substantial prize of £1,000,000 is also still unclaimed from a UK Millionaire Maker draw on 13 August.

The mystery winner of the £11 million prize bought their ticket in a shop, while the Millionaire Maker draw was won by an online player.

Camelot is urging everyone who took part in either draw to check their tickets as they could be sitting on a “life-changing” prize.

“It’s just a week ago that these two life-changing prizes were won by two lucky ticket-holders who have yet to claim their prizes,” Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said.

“We’re asking National Lottery players to check their tickets – for the Lotto jackpot prize, this is the physical paper ticket while for the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker prize we’re asking players to log into their National Lottery account to check, as this win was online.

“These could be life-changing wins for two lucky ticket-holders and we’re hoping that both winners will now come forward and claim their amazing prizes.”

Under Camelot rules, if a ticket worth more than £50,000 has not been claimed after two weeks, it will announce the area in which it was bought. The winners have up to 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize.

Those who did take part in the draw may have forgotten all about it, as was the case in Germany last month when the winner of €33 million (£28m) spent weeks unaware that she had won a jackpot.

The 45-year-old woman, who was not named, had picked the numbers at random before storing the ticket away in her purse. The draw took place on 9 June but she didn’t realise she had won until late July.

“I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost €33m around in my purse for several weeks,” she said, according to Lotto Bayern.