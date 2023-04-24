Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former NBC News anchor Jenna Wolfe has opened up about her decision to get a mastectomy, after she tested positive for a gene mutation that increases her risk of getting cancer.

Last month, Wolfe took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a hospital bed. In the caption, she revealed that she tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation, which makes one “more likely to get breast, ovarian, and other cancers,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“About a month ago, I tested positive for the BRCA-1 breast cancer gene (meaning my chances of getting breast and ovarian cancer are… well… really high), leaving me little wiggle room to ‘mull over my choices,’” she wrote in an Instagram post. “So without a ton of options, I stared down my fears, took a deep breath and opted for two pretty big surgeries.”

She went on to describe her first surgery, a hysterectomy. She acknowledged that the procedure was not going to be “easy” or “fun,” since she’s afraid of needles.

A hysterectomy is surgery to remove the uterus, as noted by John Hopkins Medicine. Once the procedure is done, women will not have periods or be able to get pregnant.

In another Instagram post shared on 11 April, Wolfe revealed that she had her second surgery: mastectomy, which is an operation done to remove a woman’s breast. While the procedure is often done to treat breast cancer, it can also be done to help prevent breast cancer in women who have a high risk for it, per John Hopkins Medicine.

Along with a photo of herself in a hospital bed, the former Today correspondent shared a caption about her recovery process, now that she’s completed her surgeries. She also recalled the sweet messages she’s received from her children, Harper, nine, and Quinn, eight, whom she shares with her partner, Stephanie Gosk.

“Mastectomy behind me. All that’s left now is recovery and healing,” she wrote in the post. “The most important part. The hardest part. I FaceTimed with my kids tonight and the little [one] said to me, ‘You always say we can do hard things, mama. Now we’re telling you the same thing. You got this. We love you.’”

Earlier this week, Wolfe shared an update about her health on Instagram and the mixed emotions she’s had throughout her recovery.

“I have to keep reminding myself that this is the process… slow progress, painful at times, encouraging at others, sometimes ugly, sometimes messy, always worth it if it means I’ll be around for a long time,” she wrote. “Lots of button down shirts. Lots of comfy cargo pants. Lots of arm circles and stretching. On the bright side, glass half full.”

She reflected on how she’s been enjoying her free time, which included finishing the newest season of Succession.

“I read two books, finished a crossword puzzle in under 35 minutes, learned all about the debt ceiling, and can now arrange multiple playdates for my kids with multiple transportation legs on multiple days (always tricky when I can’t drive yet),” Wolfe added. “I’m getting there. Thank you for everyone’s well wishes and encouraging words.”

In the comments, Wolfe’s Instagram followers shared words of support. They also explained how they could relate with her decision to get a mastectomy.

“Your channel popped up literally a few days before I had my mastectomy and I appreciate all you are sharing,” one wrote. “I just got home today, surgery was yesterday and feeling blessed to not need painkillers at this moment. And yes lots of arms circles and walking in my future. Best wishes for a smooth recovery.”

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 when I was 39,” another added.” I had a double mastectomy with reconstruction chemotherapy and 12 months later I had a total hysterectomy. I’m still here. That’s what counts , you made the right decision . This will be behind you before you know it.”

Fans have been leaving messages of support for the former NBC News anchor (@ jennawolfe / Instagram)

A third wrote: “The hardest part for me was sitting still to heal & watch others do the things in my household that of course i could do better lol.”

The Independent has contacted Wolfe for comment.

While all women have BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, only some have mutations in those genes that make them more likely to get cancer, according to the CDC. More specifically, “about one in every 500 women in the United States has a mutation in either her BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene”. The mutation can also be hereditary, as people can have a 50 per cent chance of inheriting it, if either their mother or father has one of the two gene mutations.

In addition, “about 50 out of 100 women” with one of the gene mutations “will get breast cancer by the time they turn 70”. Meanwhile, about “30 out of 100 women” with one of the mutations “will get ovarian cancer by the time they turn 70”.