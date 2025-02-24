Ne-Yo reveals how he explains his polyamorous relationship to his seven children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ne-Yo has confirmed that he’s spoken to his children about his relationships with multiple women.

The 45-year-old singer said that he’s open with his family about his polyamorous relationships during Friday’s episode of Rickey Smiley Morning Show. During a Q&A session with fans, he was asked if his children have questions about his love life.

“Of course they do,” he responded. “And I answer them. Honesty. I’m not lying to anybody, not even my children. Like, ‘Hey this is daddy’s girlfriend, and so is that, and so is that, and so is that.’”

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, discussed how his partners have looked after his children, adding: “She’s going to make you some cereal, and she’s going to cook lunch, and she’s going wash clothes, and it’s all good. It’s family. It’s community.”

The “Miss Independent” singer is the father of seven, sharing two children, Madilyn, 14, and Mason, 13, with his ex-fiancé, Monyetta Shaw-Carter. He also shares three children – Shaffer, eight, Roman, six, and Isabella, three – with his ex-wife, Crystal Renay. He had his two youngest children, Braiden, three, and Braxton, one, with influencer Sade Jenea Bagnerise.

Elsewhere on the morning show, Ne-Yo confirmed that he now has four girlfriends. However, he also clarified why he doesn’t believe he’s “juggling” relationships.

“The key ingredient to making it work is honesty. Everyone’s got to be telling the truth,” he said. “It works. Everybody’s honest, everybody’s telling the truth. Everybody’s consenting. I feel like I wasted a lot of time just being dishonest about things to the point where had I taken this approach initially, I could’ve saved myself a lot of headache and heartache.”

He also explained that throughout his relationships, he’s not “manipulating” or “brainwashing” anyone.

“I set it out there. ‘Here’s what it is. I like you, but I also like her, and her, and her. If you cool with that, come on we gonna have a great time,’” he added.

Last week, he hit back at the criticism he faced after being photographed with three of his partners: influencer Arielle Hill and two OnlyFans models, who go by the names Phoenixx Feather and Bella on Instagram.

“Them: 'NEYO WE DON'T APPROVE OF YOUR POLY RELATIONSHIP,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on February 20. “Fun fact: I don't care.”

Earlier this month, Feather also shared a photo on Instagram with Ne-Yo, Bella, and Hill on a boat, as she hit back at criticism of the singer’s relationships in the caption.

“Yes we’re in the public eye and we know people are gonna voice their opinion that’s what’s expected but y’all need to understand over here it’s a solid foundation we understand each other, we stand on 10 when it comes to each other a lot people will never understand that and that’s cool just know it’s US VS NOBODY,” she wrote.

Back in 2022, Ne-Yo’s ex-wife, Renay, shared a post on social media to announce their split, claiming he cheated on her.

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception,” she said in the since-deleted post, seen via People. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!”

“To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement,” she continued. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”