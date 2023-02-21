Watch celebrations live from New Orleans as Rex parade marks Mardi Gras
Watch live from New Orleans as Mardi Gras is celebrated with the iconic Rex parade.
This feed shows the scene in the Louisiana city as festivities get underway on Tuesday, 21 February.
The parade, featuring colourful floats and performers, marks the end of the Carnival season which tourists flock to every year.
Rex, meaning Latin for "King" is representative of the "The King of Carnival."
Carnival season in the city kicked off in January, drawing visitors from around the US and further afield.
The Rex parade follows The Krewe of Zulu commencing the celebrations earlier in the day.
Mardi Gras marks the day before Ash Wednesday when Christians enter a period of lent leading up to Easter.
A 21-year-old was arrested in the city on Sunday during The Krewe of Bacchus parade when a teenager was fatally shot.
Four others were injured in the shooting.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies