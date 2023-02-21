Watch celebrations live from New Orleans as Rex parade marks Mardi Gras

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from New Orleans as Mardi Gras is celebrated with the iconic Rex parade.

This feed shows the scene in the Louisiana city as festivities get underway on Tuesday, 21 February.

The parade, featuring colourful floats and performers, marks the end of the Carnival season which tourists flock to every year.

Rex, meaning Latin for "King" is representative of the "The King of Carnival."

Carnival season in the city kicked off in January, drawing visitors from around the US and further afield.

The Rex parade follows The Krewe of Zulu commencing the celebrations earlier in the day.

Mardi Gras marks the day before Ash Wednesday when Christians enter a period of lent leading up to Easter.

A 21-year-old was arrested in the city on Sunday during The Krewe of Bacchus parade when a teenager was fatally shot.

Four others were injured in the shooting.

