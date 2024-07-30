Support truly

Scientists have found evidence proving that “doomscrolling” is bad for your brain.

In a recent study published in the Journal of Computers in Human Behavior Reports, a team of researchers found there was a connection between doomscrolling and feelings of existential anxiety, despair, distrust, and suspicion of others after surveying over 800 university students from the US and Iran.

According to Flinders University researcher Reza Shabahang, who is the study’s lead author, constant exposure to negative news can turn into a “source of vicarious trauma”, causing viewers and readers to feel as though they’re experiencing secondhand trauma.

“When we’re constantly exposed to negative news and information online, it can threaten our beliefs when it comes to our own mortality and the control we have over our own lives,” he explained to The Guardian.

According to the team of researchers, the exposure can lead to feelings of “life being fragile and limited, humans fundamentally being alone, and individuals not having full control of their lives”.

Through their research, the team found that the constant exposure to negative news ultimately challenged “fundamental assumptions about the fairness and benevolence of the world”. However, since the study sample was selected based on their accessibility and availability to the researchers, the team cautions that the sample size was “not appropriate” enough to conclude the effects of doomscrolling.

Doomscrolling typically occurs when people consume negative or depressing content on social media for excessive periods of time. Psychologist Dr Susan Albers explained to the Cleveland Clinic that it can worsen mental health issues, insomnia, and perception of reality.

“When we’re depressed, we often look for information that can confirm how we feel,” Dr Albers explained. “Doomscrolling operates with the same mindset: If you’re feeling negative, then reading negative news only reconfirms how you feel. A lot of times, you might not even be aware you’re doing it. But it becomes second nature: Once you have a spare moment, you pick up your phone and start scrolling without even really being aware of it.”

“Burying your nose in a phone can actually exacerbate feelings of disconnection and loneliness,” Dr Albers continued. “Too much time on any media or social media sites, whether the news is bad or not, has been linked with feelings of depression.”

To avoid the negative effects of doomscrolling, the psychologist implored people to be more conscious about their news and social media consumption. From taking social media breaks to focusing on the present, maintaining a healthy emotional distance from negativity can ultimately help people in the long run.