New Year’s Eve store hours: Walmart, Target, Costco and more opening times
Some retail giants are keeping their doors closed on 1 January
With New Year’s Day right around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on this federal holiday.
Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on New Year’s Day. Among those retailers are Costco and Trader Joe’s.
However, many major shops will not be closed on the first day of 2023 or will have adjusted hours of operation, depending on location.
Even though New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, making 2 January New Year’s Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.
From Starbucks to Whole Foods, these are the stores in the US that will be open on New Years’ Day.
Starbucks
The popular coffee chain will be open on New Year’s Day. Although its usually open from 6am to 9pm, stores’ hours of operation during the two holidays depends on the location of the store.
Costco
All Costco stores in the US will be closed on New Year’s Day as noted by the retailer’s official site.
Target
Target will be open during its normal hours on New Year’s Day. While specific opening times vary based on location, Target usually operates from 7am to 11pm.
Walmart
The retail giant will be operating during its normal hours on New Year’s Day, with most stores open from 6am to 11pm.
Wegmans
The grocery store will be open on New Year’s Day, with usual hours being from 7am to 11pm.
Dunkin’ Donuts
The beloved coffee chain will be open on New Years Day, as a majority of stores will be operating during its usual business hours from 6am to 8pm.
Trader Joe’s
Stores will be closed 1 January in observance of the federal holidays.
Aldi
All Aldi stores in the US will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Whole Foods Market
Although Whole Foods will be open on New Year’s Day, it will be during modified hours based on the store’s location.
CVS Pharmacy
CVS stores in the US will be open New Year’s Day, with hours of operation depending on where the shop is located. Stores are typically open from 7am to 12 am.
Walgreens
Most Walgreens will be open on 1 January. While the store is typically open for 24 hours, hours of operation during these federal holidays depend on the location.
