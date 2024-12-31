Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

People around the world are preparing to ring in 2025 this New Year’s Eve on December 31.

The annual celebration will see families and friends getting together to watch the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square, signifying the end of 2024.

For those in the U.S. still looking to run some errands before hosting at their house or heading out to someone else’s, you’ll want to double-check that your local stores are open.

While New Year’s Eve is not considered a federal holiday, stores and restaurants may be shutting down early for the nighttime festivities.

Here’s what major stores and restaurants will be open or closed on New Year’s Eve 2024:

Costco

open image in gallery Chipotle, Walmart, McDonald’s and Target are all open on New Year’s Eve ( AP )

All Costco stores in the U.S. will be open until 6 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve, although the hours will vary by location.

Target

Target will be open until 9 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, but many stores will be open on New Year’s Eve.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator for more information.

Walmart

The retail giant will be open on New Year’s Eve during its regular hours.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market will be open on New Year’s Eve this year until 8 p.m., but the exact hours of stores are based on location.

open image in gallery Whole Foods will be open until 8 p.m. ( Getty Images )

Trader Joe’s

Most Trader Joe’s locations are scheduled to close early on New Year’s Eve, only being open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Specific opening and closing times may vary for each store.

Aldi

The supermarket chain will be operating on “adjusted hours” on New Year’s Eve, so customers should check their specific location.

Sam’s Club

According to the chain’s official website, Sam’s Club stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The coffee chain appears to be open on New Year’s Eve, with hours depending on store locations.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be operating on New Year’s Eve. Specific closing times are based on location.

Kroger

Kroger will also keep its doors open on New Year’s Eve, but the pharmacy will likely close at 5 p.m. Specific hours vary for each store.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open on New Year’s Eve. However, exact closing times are based on the location of stores.

McDonald’s

The fast food chain will be open on New Year’s Eve with exact opening and closing times varying by the location of the restaurant.

open image in gallery McDonald’s locations will be open depending on location ( AP )

Burger King

Burger King should be open during regular hours on New Year’s Eve depending on where it is located.

Wendy’s

The restaurant chain known for its mascot with red pigtails will also be open on December 31 with specific hours varying by location.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be open on New Year’s Eve with their opening and closing times varying by location.

Chipotle

The restaurant chain specializing in burritos and bowls will be operating on New Year’s Eve.

Cracker Barrel

The fast-casual restaurant chain will be open on New Year’s Eve during regular hours.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes will be open on New Year’s Eve with specific hours varying by location.

open image in gallery IHOP is open on New Year’s Eve ( Getty Images )

Waffle House

Waffle House locations are normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week even on holidays.

Apple Bee’s

The restaurant chain will be operating on New Year’s Eve.

Hooters

Hooters will be open from 11 a.m. until after Fiesta Bowl college football game that begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will be operating with its normal hours on New Year’s Eve.