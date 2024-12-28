Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Megan Moroney, who’s performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, has shared the only way she’ll have a New Year’s kiss.

The 27-year-old singer recently opened up about performing at the New Year’s Eve special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, in Time Square, Manhattan on December 31. According to Moroney, when the clock strikes midnight, she doesn’t see herself sharing a kiss with anyone.

“As of now, the answer is no,” she told The New York Post in an interview, published on December 28.

However, she confessed there could be one way she kisses someone on New Year’s, adding: “Unless I meet some sort of hot cowboy in New York…We’re still looking.”

Moroney also recalled how spent a lot of her childhood in New York City, in addition to growing up watching Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve.

“I’ve been to New York since I was a baby. My dad has six brothers, so I’ve been coming to New York forever,” she said. “And I remember being on my grandma’s couch in New Jersey and I would fall asleep around nine, but then I would wake up to see the ball drop and the performers and stuff. So it’s like a full-circle moment.”

Along with quipping about kissing someone on New Year’s, Moroney has previously poked fun at her love life. During an interview with NME in September, she shared that five of the 13 songs on her second album, Am I Okay?, were mainly about “having horrible taste in men.” She also shared that these tunes were only written in two days.

“It’s all over the board of being a human in your twenties,” she said. “There’s something for everyone; there are love songs, hopeful songs, heartbreak songs, in the middle songs, songs about my friends and grief and loss.”

She’s also opened up about her previous romances, including rumors about her and fellow country singer Morgan Wallen. During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in July, she clarified that while she and Wallen “were friends for a long time,” there once was a point where they “were not just friends.”

“And now we’re friends. I feel like he’s a very private person. We weren’t exclusively dating ever and I think that both of our schedules,” Moroney said. “When we tried to hang out it was like, ‘OK, we have this one day of the whole month where we’re both maybe in town and then the other has something going on.’”

Along with the “Tennessee Oranger” singer, some of the other performers at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special include Carrie Underwood, Renée Rapp, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Kesha, Natasha Bedingfield, Lenny Kravitz, and the Jonas Brothers.

Seacrest will also be hosting the event with Rita Ora. Fans can watch the special live on ABC at 8 PM ET on December 31, with the program available to stream next day on Hulu.