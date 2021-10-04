A couple in New York abandoned plans for an extravagant wedding ceremony and used up the $15,000 (£11,070) to go on four honeymoons instead.

TikTok user Yulia Thomas, who is also a luxury travel advisor, posted a video explaining her decision on the handle @luxexperiences.

“It became so stressful, expensive, our families were pulling us in different directions,” Thomas wrote in the video, which has garnered over two million views.

She added: “I didn’t want to entertain guests and didn’t care for the wedding dress.”

Wedding preparations were making her “very anxious”, she said, adding that it was “nothing like what they show in the movies.”

“It was just stress for me and nothing else,” she wrote.

Nine months before the wedding, she and her fiancé woke up one morning and decided to cancel their grand wedding plans and instead elope.

“We called two of our best friends, I ran to the store and bought a $50 (£37) white dress and we were married three hours later,” Thomas said.

The couple then used the money they had saved for their wedding ceremony to book trips to Greece, Italy, Hawaii, and Morocco.

Thomas added that weddings are “overwhelmingly overpriced” and asked others to take motivation from her own insight.

“It’s your life and you should celebrate it however you want,” she wrote.