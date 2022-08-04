Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New Zealand bar has been subject to backlash after posting a job advert which required any female candidates to have “DD breasts.”

The advert, stuck on to a window at Stumpers Bar & Cafe in the small West Coast town of Hokitika, has been dubbed “sexist and disgusting” by locals and social media users alike.

The sign read: “Wanted: Part-time bar staff. Apply within. Must have double D breasts, a great smile and good attitude,” the sign read, adding that “men were also welcome to apply.”

The shocking advert spread rapidly on social media and its contents split opinion, with some people trying to defend it as humourous, while others called it out as being sexist.

One man wrote on Twitter: “It’s clearly a joke to get attention. People need to chill.”

While a woman quipped: “See, if it said ‘must have double D breasts, a great smile and a good attitude, but women can also apply’ that could almost be funny. This is just gross.”

Another woman tweeted: “I’m only a single D, and also I’d rather gouge my own eyes out with a rusty spoon than work anywhere that has an ad like that.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment told the NZ Herald that the ad was in breach of The Human Rights Act 1993, which prohibits publishing a job advertisement that could reasonably be understood as indicating an intention to discriminate.

Stumpers told the NZ Herald that they did not wish to comment. The Independent has approached Stumpers for comment.