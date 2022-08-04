Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Must have double D breasts’: New Zealand bar faces backlash for its ‘sexist’ job advert

The job advert also called for ‘a great smile and good attitude’

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 04 August 2022 14:55
Comments
(iStock)

A New Zealand bar has been subject to backlash after posting a job advert which required any female candidates to have “DD breasts.”

The advert, stuck on to a window at Stumpers Bar & Cafe in the small West Coast town of Hokitika, has been dubbed “sexist and disgusting” by locals and social media users alike.

The sign read: “Wanted: Part-time bar staff. Apply within. Must have double D breasts, a great smile and good attitude,” the sign read, adding that “men were also welcome to apply.”

The shocking advert spread rapidly on social media and its contents split opinion, with some people trying to defend it as humourous, while others called it out as being sexist.

Recommended

One man wrote on Twitter: “It’s clearly a joke to get attention. People need to chill.”

While a woman quipped: “See, if it said ‘must have double D breasts, a great smile and a good attitude, but women can also apply’ that could almost be funny. This is just gross.”

Another woman tweeted: “I’m only a single D, and also I’d rather gouge my own eyes out with a rusty spoon than work anywhere that has an ad like that.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment told the NZ Herald that the ad was in breach of The Human Rights Act 1993, which prohibits publishing a job advertisement that could reasonably be understood as indicating an intention to discriminate.

Stumpers told the NZ Herald that they did not wish to comment. The Independent has approached Stumpers for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in