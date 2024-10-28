Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa interrupted his teammate’s post-game interview to declare his support for Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election.

The 27-year-old defensive end crashed quarterback Brock Purdy’s interview with NBC on Sunday (October 27), following their team’s 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys. In the clip, which has widely circulated on X/Twitter, Purdy is seen speaking to NBC’s Melissa Stark alongside tight end George Kittle and running back Isaac Guerendo.

Bosa appeared in between Stark and Purdy, wearing a white and gold baseball cap that was emblazoned with the former president’s slogan: “Make America Great Again.” He pointed to the hat, as both Kittle and Guerendo laughed at Bosa’s stunt.

“All right, Nick Bosa with a message there,” Stark said, before Bosa ran back toward the locker room.

Speaking to reporters after the post-game interview, Bosa was asked if showing off his MAGA hat was a “political statement” ahead of the November 5 election. However, the NFL player declined to elaborate further on his support for Trump.

San Francisco 49er’s player Nick Bosa wears ‘MAGA’ hat in apparent support for Donald Trump ( NFL/NBC )

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time,” he said.

Bosa was drafted by the 49ers with the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He previously received backlash for since-deleted tweets he made while playing football at Ohio State. Among the deleted tweets were statements in which he shared his support for Trump in the 2016 election, and called fellow NFL player Colin Kaepernick a “clown” for kneeling during the national anthem.

Ahead of the 2019 draft, Bosa admitted he deleted his political tweets because he “might end up in San Francisco.” Trump later gave a shout-out to Bosa on X/Twitter, writing at the time: “Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Earlier this year, the 49ers player posed for a photo with Trump at a UFC event in Miami, Florida, alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Sam Hubbard.

It is unclear whether the NFL prohibits players from making political endorsements. However, the organization notoriously distanced itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial comments made during a commencement speech last May.

During the graduation speech, Butker criticized President Joe Biden for his faith, attacked LGBTQ+ Pride month, and suggested that women should prioritize motherhood over their careers.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said in a statement at the time. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

The Independent has contacted the NFL for comment.