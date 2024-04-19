Nick Viall shares honest opinion about postpartum sex with Natalie Joy

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Viall candidly spoke about the challenges of postpartum sex with his fiancée Natalie Joy.

On an 18 April episode of The Viall Files, the 43-year-old former Bachelor lead and his fiancée reflected on the “challenge” of having postpartum sex. They explained that it has been difficult to juggle their 10-week-old daughter and grapple with the changes to their physical relationship.

“It is just logistically hard,” Viall said. “You have this little baby and it’s an angel, there’s that, and she’s like, obviously always by our side.”

Viall continued, “Prior to that, we had Natalie’s mom [staying with us], and the best we could have done would’ve been like, ‘Here, we’re gonna go into the bedroom.’ That feels odd, you know?”

The podcast host said he and Joy haven’t established a “comfortable” routine yet, so leaving their newborn baby River with her hasn’t been a solid option that could enable them to get some much-needed alone time. They noted that their sex life hasn’t bounced back quite yet as it hasn’t been too long since Joy gave birth.

“The spirit is there, but logistically...” Viall admitted. “We haven’t quite cracked that code.”

To describe what postpartum sex has been like for her, Joy quoted Scott Disick, who compared postpartum sex with Kourtney Kardashian to being in the same living room except “the furniture was just rearranged.”

“I wouldn’t say that,” Viall said, but Joy clarified, “I’m talking about the inside of my vagina. Is the furniture moved around?”

“Not really no,” he reassured her. “And by not really, I mean no.”

He added, “I’ll be honest, I wasn’t really sure but I was just like, ‘Like old times!’”

The couple noted that Joy’s doctor commented that she had a “great pelvic floor” and high-fived Viall.

“Literally right after River was born, Natalie’s doctor high-fived me,” Viall said. Joy added, “She said I had a great pelvic floor.”

“I didn’t know what that means, but she said I was a ‘lucky man’ and then gave me a fist bump,” Viall recalled.

Despite grappling with a few postpartum challenges, Viall told Joy that things have “not really” changed for him since she gave birth. Viall proposed to Joy, 25, in January 2023 after being reportedly linked together since 2020. At the time, the pair announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

“For the rest of my life, it’s you,” Viall wrote in the post’s caption, which featured a carousel of photos from the couple’s engagement including snaps of Viall kissing Joy’s hand and her showing off her engagement ring to the camera.

He proposed to her with a custom engagement ring from Brilliant Earth, specifically a custom version of the brand’s Luxe Viviana ring in an 18K yellow gold set with a five-carat elongated cushion cut.

Many wished the couple all the happiness in the world including some famous reality TV stars. “Yay! Congratulations,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave wrote, meanwhile Vanderpump Rules cast member and breakout star Ariana Madix added: “Congratulations!! cheers to you both.”