Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Nicola Adams welcomes baby with girlfriend Ella Baig </p>

Nicola Adams welcomes baby with girlfriend Ella Baig

(Tommee Tippee)

‘Nothing prepares you for this moment’: Nicola Adams and Ella Baig announce birth of baby boy

Baby Adam came into the world on Saturday 9 July

Kate Ng
Monday 11 July 2022 12:22
Comments

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Adam.

The former professional boxer and her girlfriend, model Ella Baig, announced the news in an Instagram post posted on Tuesday 11 July.

The couple shared a black and white photograph of their hands cradling the baby’s feet on both their profiles, as well as another photograph of themselves smiling while Baig was in labour.

Adams wrote in the caption: “We are so excited to announce to the world that baby Adam has arrived.

“The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond. We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow.”

Recommended

In a separate statement to Hello magazine, 39-year-old Adams confirmed that the baby was born on Saturday 9 July.

“We are so excited to have welcomed our son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7am,” she said.

“Nothing prepares you for this moment in life but I am so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella.

“We can’t wait to start this new chapter with baby Adams.”

The couple first announced that they were expecting in February, when they shared a photograph of their first pregnancy scan.

Speaking to The Independent in June, the sports star shared her hopes and fears for parenthood ahead of Adam’s birth.

She said: “I was a bit nervous. I guess I just thought my life was going to change forever.”

Recommended

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant added that one of the “scariest and hardest” parts about having a child will be “having to stand back and watch him fail so that he can pull himself back from that failure”.

She said that her and Baig’s hopes are for Adam to grow into an “understanding, really open-minded, confident, fun, kind, and happy” person.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in