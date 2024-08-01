Support truly

Nicola Peltz has shared a moving tribute to her dog, Nala, who passed away suddenly following a routine grooming session.

Peltz was comforted by her husband Brooklyn Beckham, as the couple were pictured next to the pet’s grave with their arms around each other.

The billionaire heiress and actor has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the dog groomer, who she believes is responsible for the death of the chihuahua, and reshared a TMZ report on the filing alleging the groomer had a previous history of animal abuse.

“I am truly still in so much shock and pain over my baby Nala suddenly passing last month following what should have been a routine grooming session,” the 29-year-old wrote in the post.

“I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who have experienced the same tragedy,” she continued. “I can’t bear it. I’m outraged to hear how common stories like Nala’s are.”

She added, “We need to do better and change the laws to better protect fur babies and the loving owners who care for them. Our pets are our chosen family.”

Previously describing Nala’s death as the “hardest month of my life”, she explained the circumstances surrounding the event in an Instagram post in June, alongside pictures of the pet.

“I can’t even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels,” she wrote.

“Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath.

“We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later. I’m sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. Her life was taken away from her way too soon. She was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for nine years through everything.

“Please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. One day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity. I wish I could have her back in my arms. I pray she’s with my naunni”.

Peltz filed a lawsuit against New York dog grooming company HoundSpa LLC on Tuesday (30 July) in the Supreme Court of the State of New York in Westchester County. According to the filing, obtained by People, she claimed that Nala’s death was caused by groomer Jony Ceballos’ alleged “intentional and malicious abuse of dogs.”

The model also took action against HoundSpa owner Deborah “Deb” Gittleman for “reckless and malicious conduct,” after keeping Ceballos on staff despite an alleged “history of complaints” about his behaviour toward animals.

The emergency vet reportedly observed that the chihuahua had “fluid in her lungs” and “suffered neurological damage.” The filing also detailed the “emotional distress” Peltz-Beckham has allegedly experienced since witnessing Nala’s death.