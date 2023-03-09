Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s father Nelson Peltz has criticised her wedding planners for how they portrayed her.

The actor’s billionaire father is suing Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of the Miami-based firm Plan Design Events (PDE), who he allegedly hired six weeks before Nicola’s lavish wedding to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in April 2022. Nelson filed the lawsuit in February for $159,000 that the event planners allegedly refused to refund to him.

In the lawsuit, Nelson claimed that Braghin and Grijalba couldn’t handle the expectations of the VIP guestlist, which “included more than five hundred people, including numerous celebrities, athletes, dignitaries and other influential individuals, who travelled from all around the globe to attend.”

According to new court documents filed on Wednesday, shared by Page Six, Nelson claimed that his request for a refund was justifiable. He also addressed PDE’s countersuit against him, in which they accused Nelson’s family of poor communication and of making a number of difficult demands on short notice. Nelson claimed that this countersuit was a “good old-fashioned shakedown”.

The new court documents doubled down on its claim that when PDE created a guest list for the star-studded occasion, it wasn’t accurate.

“The Defendants attempted to streamline the guest list and RSVP process, but after eight days, could not even provide an accurate list of who was planning on attending the wedding,” the lawsuit alleges.

Nelson also claimed that “over the course of several hours” on 4 March 2022, the wedding planners confessed that they made mistakes with the guest list.

“After they purportedly had been working on the guest list for a week, PDE went from claiming that ‘we know what we are doing and are on it’ … to acknowledging that they pulled the wrong information and needed to learn the RSVP software they were using,” the filing continued. “Grijlaba admitted that she hated ‘looking like a fool.’”

In addition, the lawsuit claims that PDE “failed to book a single new wedding vendor and failed to finalise the terms of the agreements with any existing vendors’’. It alleges that the planners had “admitted that Rishi Patel,” the wedding’s designer, “encouraged and prompted Mr. Peltz to terminate PDE and replace them with a different wedding planner”.

The new filing went on to claim that PDE’s countersuit portrayed his daughter in an unkind way. In the courtersuit, PDE shared alleged messages between Nicola and the wedding planners and claimed that she was “too busy” to talk on the phone.

“Despite 50 pages of malicious and mean-spirited allegations, only a single count is alleged against Claudia and/or Nicola,” Nelson’s latest document read. “Aware that its claim is frivolous, PDE shamefully attempts to falsely portray Nicola in an extremely negative light to entice the media and hopefully pressure Mr. Peltz to dismiss his well-founded claims against PDEfrivolous, PDE shamefully attempts to falsely portray Nicola in an extremely negative light to entice the media.”

The lawsuit continued to criticise PDE’s countersuit, adding: “While this was tailor-made for the tabloids, it could not be further from the truth.”

According to Page Six, Nelson is also arguing for his wife, Claudia, and Nicola to be removed from the countersuit.

In the countersuit, PDE claimed that Claudia and Nicola were too worried about Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria Beckham, finding out about any mistakes made during the wedding planning.

“Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” the filing read, as reported by the Daily Mail last month.

The planners are asking for £41,000 in damages in its countersuit, in addition to other costs that could be significantly higher.

Texts exchanged, shared in PDE’s filing, between Nicola and the planners indicate that the guest list was a major point of contention. The messages showed the model getting frustrated about the situation, one of which reportedly read: “This is not what I asked for. I ASKED FOR OUR INVITE LIST. IN. VITE. NOT. RSVP. Can u [sic] manage to send that to me.”

PDE also alleged that she objected to floral arrangements that weren’t the colour she wanted. Responding to a picture of peonies and cabbage roses, she apparently said: “They should be more white – I didn’t realise the second picture [of roses] were cream.”