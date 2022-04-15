Nicola Peltz Beckham has asked her famous friends and family not to give them any wedding gifts, after she tied the knot to new husband Brooklyn.

Instead, the 27-year-old actor, whose father is American billionaire Nelson Peltz, took to Instagram to ask people to donate to the Ukraine crisis.

The couple directed anyone who wished to give them a present to celebrate their recent marriage to anti-poverty charity CARE’s Ukraine fundraiser, which aims to reach four million refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

In an Instagram Story, Nicola shared a photograph of herself in her bridal Valentino gown holding hands with her father as they prepared to walk down the aisle in their family mansion.

She wrote: “My dad spoke about this in his speech at our wedding. [Brooklyn] and I are devastated about what is going on in Ukraine and have asked for donations to CARE in lieu of wedding gifts.

“Our link is below. Anything helps!”

The couple’s lavish wedding, which cost US$3.5 million (£2.67 million), was attended by celebrity guests including Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Serena and Venus Williams, and Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girls bandmate, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C).

The charitable request is similar to those made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding days.

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton asked people wishing to give them wedding gifts to donate to a fund for 26 charities instead in 2011, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listed seven different charities to donate to when they married in 2018.

Last month, David and Victoria Beckham helped to kick-start an emergency UNICEF appeal to fundraise for Ukraine, as Russia continues its full-scale invasion of the country.

David launched the appeal through his 7 Fund, a partnership between himself and the children’s charity.

He confirmed that the couple made a donation of an undisclosed figure to the fund, with reports suggesting it was a seven-figure sum.

Russia’s war in Ukraine began on 24 February. Since then, as estimated 10 million refugees have fled their homes in Ukraine, with 4.3 million going to neighbouring countries while another 6.5 million are thought to be displace inside the country itself.