Nicola Peltz denies wedding dress drama with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Actor donned an elegant Valentino gown for her nuptials with Brooklyn Beckham

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 22 September 2022 11:28
Comments
David Beckham feeds his dogs biscuits from his mouth

Nicola Peltz has shut down rumours that a rift between her and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham has developed over her wedding dress.

The actor, who married Brooklyn Beckham in April, donned an elegant Valentino gown for the nuptials, despite much speculation she would wear a dress designed by Beckham.

Peltz has since insisted that the Beckham family make for “great in-laws” and denied any hint of drama with her husband’s mother.

The 23-year-old told Grazia that she had initially planned for her fashion designer mother-in-law to supply her dress.

Peltz said she had asked Beckham about the possibility of having one made but, after waiting a few days for a response, her future mother-in-law phoned Peltz’s mother to explain that her brand could not make one.

“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” Peltz said.

“I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Brooklyn added: “To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever.

“When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 percent and we just move on together.”

