Nicola Peltz denies wedding dress drama with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham
Actor donned an elegant Valentino gown for her nuptials with Brooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz has shut down rumours that a rift between her and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham has developed over her wedding dress.
The actor, who married Brooklyn Beckham in April, donned an elegant Valentino gown for the nuptials, despite much speculation she would wear a dress designed by Beckham.
Peltz has since insisted that the Beckham family make for “great in-laws” and denied any hint of drama with her husband’s mother.
The 23-year-old told Grazia that she had initially planned for her fashion designer mother-in-law to supply her dress.
Peltz said she had asked Beckham about the possibility of having one made but, after waiting a few days for a response, her future mother-in-law phoned Peltz’s mother to explain that her brand could not make one.
“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” Peltz said.
“I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”
Brooklyn added: “To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever.
“When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 percent and we just move on together.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies