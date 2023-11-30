ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex star Nicole Bass welcomes baby girl

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Only Way Is Essex star Nicole Bass has welcomed her second child.

The 32-year-old shared the news of her baby girl on Instagram with a photo of her daughter, captioned: "A whole week of loving you! Welcoming our beautiful daughter Millie Nicole Beasley, born on the 22/11/23 weighing 7.2lbs at 9.50pm.

"Our hearts are so full of love I am so grateful for my two beautiful girls.”

Bass shared two photos of her daughter Millie dressed in a pink onesie and bow.

Many fans and celebrities filled the comments section of her post with an outpouring of love and support.

TV personality Clelia Theodorou wrote: "Perfect little princess!!!! Cannot wait to meet you, angel."

“Oh my!!! What a perfect beauty AGAIN. Congrats and well done you are an amazing mamma. Blessings and health to you all!” influencer Katie Salmon commented.

Bass announced her second pregnancy in June of this year and has kept fans and friends up to date with her journey.

On Wednesday, Bass posted a video on her Instagram story saying: “Guys I’ve finally announced the birth of my little girl Mille.

“She was born a week ago and I’ve just been like literally loving the newborn bubble and just spending time with Millie and Bella.”

The Towie star said she also spent the week recovering from giving birth and thanked the midwives and hospital for their help during the process.

Bass also recently celebrated her eldest daughter’s first birthday, which took place just three weeks before Millie’s arrival.

“Happy 1st birthday to my beautiful little girl Bella Rose, you are truly everything I dreamed of & more. You have brought so much happiness in our lives & filled our hearts with so much love we adore you baby girl,” Bass wrote in a post on 7 November.

Bass originally joined the cast of Towie in 2015 before leaving a year later. She then rejoined the programme in 2020 but was axed from the show, according to Closer Online.

In a question and answer segment with her Instagram followers, the reality star said she would never return to the ITVBe show after the way she was treated during her exit.

“I must say absolutely not, the way they handled things was disgusting. I’ve seen some people have returned and good on them.

“But it would be the biggest violation to myself if I did that, there’s so many shows to do I’m not saying I won’t return to screens one day, just would rather put my time in a show that respects me and my talent,” she said.