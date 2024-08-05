Support truly

Nicole Kidman has revealed why she doesn’t drive the Lamborghini that her husband Keith Urban bought her - and opts for a more sedate Subaru.

The 57-year-old actor discussed their relationship with Victoria Beckham for the latest issue of Vogue Australia. Beckham asked Kidman what car she drives, and the actor gave a surprising response.

“So here’s the thing. My husband bought me a Lamborghini,” Kidman explained. “But I drive a Subaru and he drives the Lamborghini.”

Beckham quipped about the Big Little Lies star driving around in a luxury car. “I love the idea of Nicole Kidman pulling up somewhere and the car doors–because they’re the car doors that go up, right?”

While Kidman clarified that the Lambo was an SUV and not a sports car, she still said it was a better fit for her husband than her.

“I think that’s why he bought it for me…He loves fast cars, he loves any cars. That’s his thing,” Kidman said. “He’s a Queensland boy, came from nothing. Sort of the same thing as David [Beckham] where you go, ‘I’m going to build myself up and make myself who I am.’ Like you, like me. We’re self-made, all four of us, right?”

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City ( AFP via Getty Images )

Beckham then addressed how much her husband David has in common with Urban. “David is very much the same as your husband. Obsessed. Cars and football.”

Kidman also gushed over her relationship and how grateful she is for Urban, who she’s been married to for 18 years.

“I’m so lucky that I found it. It’s such an unstable industry and he’s my solace. Every day we get up in the morning and we go for a walk–and we hold hands. We love holding hands,” she said.

She then shared the “greatest” relationship advice she’s been given.

“So there’s the me and the you–and there’s the we. And that’s only you,” Kidman explained. “No one else has what you two create, or what Keith and I create, any married couple who are partners, any people who have chosen to be in a relationship together, we create this, so we decide what this is. If you really like the person–really love them, but really like them, too, god it helps.”

She also confessed that when people ask her and Urban for “marriage advice” they don’t necessarily have any to give.

“Everyone does their own thing and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru. I’m just trying to find my own way,” she said.

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006, and have two daughter, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13. Kidman and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, also share two adult children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29.