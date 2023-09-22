Nicole Scherzinger reveals she moved to London after Thom Evans engagement

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicole Scherzinger has revealed that she moved to London amid her engagement with Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls singer will be starring as Norma Desmond in the West End production of Sunset Boulevard and plans on making the British capital her home for the time being.

“Guess who’s moved to London,” Scherzinger’s captioned Instagram carousel shared on Wednesday 20 September. The post included images of the singer donning a backless pink floral dress, paired with a brown hat and a Celine bag. She looked all smiles as she posed by one of London’s iconic red telephone boxes.

Scherzinger wasn’t done with her London content, as she continued to post an Instagram Reel on Wednesday that showed her enjoying stereotypically British things, such as sipping tea. The “Buttons” singer was also filmed taking a black taxi, munching on a pastry from popular British bakery Greggs, and gazing at a painting of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The cheeky video was accompanied by the Neil Diamond tune “Sweet Caroline” and captioned: “In my UK girl era.”

The new era for the singer comes on the heels of her engagement to former rugby player Thom Evans, which she announced on social media in June. She shared a photo of the sweet moment when Evans got down on one knee and popped the question on a beach. In the Instagram caption, she wrote: “I said yes.”

Neither Scherzinger nor Evans have shied away from publicly gushing about their love. In November 2020, the singer told Extra: “It’s just a blessing to have a normal healthy relationship.”

The pair first met on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, when Scherzinger was a judge on the show and Evans was a contestant. He was a part of the group Try Star, along with fellow rugby players Levi Davis and Ben Foden. After Scherzinger praised the group’s final performance, fellow judge Simon Cowell said he had “never seen Nicole smile like this in his life.”

Speculation swirled around the pair, but Scherzinger denied romance rumours on the podcast, The Dan Wootton Interview. The Grammy-nominated singer told Wootton: “Thom is lovely, but what’s going on is that I am very busy.”

In January 2020, they made their red carpet debut at a Golden Globes after-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The following day, they went Instagram official after they both posted a photo of them posing on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The following year, Evans opened up about his relationship with Scherzinger in an exclusive interview with The Sun in October 2021. “She’s so easy and fun to be around. I’ve hit the jackpot,” he said.

“It wasn’t even in my thought process to try it on with Nicole because it would have been unprofessional, and she’s so lovely and stunning in every possible way,” he admitted to the outlet. “I was just like: ‘She’s out of my league.’ It was only after we sang an awkward performance of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ and she kindly saved us in the show that we as a band went up to her dressing room to thank her. That was the first time I met her, and I’ve never looked back.”

“People always say: ‘When you know, you know.’ And I can honestly say I’d never really had that moment,” Evans continued. “But within the first couple of days with Nicole, it was just awesome, and it has been awesome ever since.”

As she and Evans settle into London life, Scherzinger is gearing up for what looks like a busy fall. She will be performing on the West End from 21 September until 6 January 2024 at London’s Savoy Theatre.