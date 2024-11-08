Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fans suspect Nicole Scherzinger may have accidentally confirmed she supports Donald Trump.

After Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, Russell Brand posted a photo on Instagram holding a red cap —similar to those worn by the president-elect and his supporters — captioned ‘God Bless America.’

But this MAGA-style hat had a twist: it was embroidered with “Make Jesus First Again.” In a now-deleted comment, Scherzinger enthusiastically asked, ‘Where can I get this hat!?’”

Though she hadn’t officially “liked” the post or endorsed any candidate, Scherzinger’s apparent admiration for the hat ignited swift backlash from her fans and fellow Instagram users. Many flooded the comments section to voice their disapproval.

One person said, “Nicole, sweetie, no…”

Someone else said, “Are you serious, Nicole? Well done on s******* on 90% of your fanbase you predator enabler.”

In the past year, Brand has faced accusations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse dating back to his career’s peak, leading to a police investigation. Brand has staunchly denied all allegations. Trump has also faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, and last May a New York jury found him liable for the sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll. With both figures’ histories under scrutiny, Scherzinger’s comment under Brand’s post struck a nerve with her fanbase.

The singer reportedly deleted the comment 24 hours later, but the damage may have already been done.

Scherzinger had recently built significant buzz for her critically acclaimed role in Sunset Boulevard and was considered a contender for the Best Actress Tony Award. Some speculated that her comment could harm her chances.

“Well the Best Actress Tony race just got a little less competitive,” Time Out New York theater critic Adam Feldman wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan commented: “How to lose a Tony in under 30 characters.”

Yet, not all reactions were negative. Some fans suggested that her interest in the hat may have been driven by her religious beliefs rather than a political endorsement.

“Is it possible she’s just a Jesus believer? Really hoping that’s the case,” one fan defended.

“I am truly disgusted,” another added. “I mean if she believes in Jesus that’s fine, but it’s clearly on a Trump looking hat so that’s suspicious…”

In a 2019 interview withThe Guardian, Scherzinger noted that she was a devout Catholic, mentioning that she attends church multiple times a week.

Unlike Scherzinger, Brand has openly shared his political views. In June, before President Joe Biden exited the race and Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in, Brand expressed his bewilderment at why “freedom-loving” Americans would choose Biden over Trump.

On his podcast, Stay Free With Russell Brand, he voiced his discontent with the state of the U.S. presidential race, criticizing what he sees as liberal “snobbery, contempt, and condemnation” of Trump supporters. Brand, a vocal critic of censorship, stated he’s “concerned” about how these attitudes contribute to what he calls the “weaponization of the legal system” against Trump’s base.