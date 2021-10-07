Nike to end sales in Israeli stores

Nike has announced its plans to terminate sales in Israel as of next year.

The sportswear giant said the measures, which will see it cease working with Israel altogether to market and sell its products, will come into effect on 31 May 2022.

In a letter reportedly sent to store owners in Israel on Sunday, Nike said: “Following a comprehensive review performed by the company and considering the changing marketplace, it has been decided that the continuation of the business relationship between you and the company does no longer match the company’s policy and goals.

“We strongly encourage you to already start anticipating this termination in order to successfully continue your business without Nike products in your assortment.”

The decision will impact hundreds of sports stores across the country.

It has come into place as part of a global marketing strategy review.

The decision follows the announcement that ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s would end sales in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In July, the company issued a statement saying it is “inconsistent” with its company values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold there.

“We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners,” they added.

“We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region. We have been working to change this, and so we have informed our licensee that we will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of next year.

“Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready.”

A Nike spokesperson commented: “Nike has a global strategy to create the marketplace of the future where we serve consumers through Nike Digital channels, Nike stores, as well as strategic retail partners who share our vision to create a consistent, connected and modern shopping experience.

“We remain committed to serving Israeli consumers with the best of Nike product innovation through Nike Direct and local retail partners.”