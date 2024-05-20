Nina Dobrev reveals she’s in the hospital after bike accident

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nina Dobrev has revealed that she’s in the hospital following a bike accident.

The Vampire Diaries alum took to Instagram on Monday 20 May to share two photos of herself, with one of them featuring her sitting on an electric bike while the second showed her sitting in a hospital bed in a neck brace with a second brace on her knee.

“How it started vs how it’s going,” she captioned the post.

After posting, many people took to the comments to share well wishes for a speedy recovery, while others jokingly reminded her that she’s not a powerful vampire anymore, unlike her character in Vampire Diaries, and is capable of getting hurt.

“Girl, remember that vampire blood has no effect on you anymore,” one comment read.

Another commenter joked: “Where’s Damon when we need him.”

Many people also left comments on the post wishing Dobrev well. Julianne Hough commented: “That’s my girl! Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not okay…”

Sophia Bush also commented, writing: “Nooooo! You poor babe.”

Dobrev’s boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, also left a comment of his own as he wrote: “Just keeping things on brand.”

The actress later posted on her Instagram Story another photo of her sitting in a hospital bed, where she shared that she was going to be okay. “I’m okay but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead,” she wrote.

The accident happened just days after White revealed that he and Dobrev were in the middle of completing his bucket list since he retired from snowboarding.

“It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something … but now we’ve got some time together,” White said in an interview with US Weekly.

The gold medalist admitted that the list was written before his retirement and mainly consists of more basic tasks like reaching out to old friends or traveling that he couldn’t normally do while competing.

“It’s been fun,” the Olympian added, listing all of the places he and Dobrev have traveled to so far. “We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over.”

In terms of connecting with friends, White told the outlet that he wanted to be around more for the “little things” as part of his bucket list.

“I want to be around for Thanksgiving, I want to be around for Christmas, I want to be around for people’s birthdays, holidays,” he explained. “It’s like those little things you kind of push aside when you’re completely focused on the task at hand, which was competing.”

And despite no longer competing at the 2024 Olympics himself, White said that the current plan is for him and Dobrev to go to Paris to watch the summer games.

“That’s the plan,” he said while mentioning his girlfriend speaks “pretty fluent” French. “She’s going to hate me for saying that. Her mom lives in a town [in the] South of France. It’s like the most beautiful place.”