No7 launches AI-powered shade finder to match foundation to skin tone

No7 has launched an AI-powered personalised foundation shade finder to provide customers with the best product recommendations based on their unique skin needs and skin tone.

In partnership with Perfect Corp., an AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, the skincare brand will offer the first-ever virtual try-on foundation matching diagnostic solution.

Alice Chang, founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. said: “AI and AR technology is fast becoming a crucial part of a beauty brand’s digital transformation strategy, as more shoppers become accustomed to shopping online and seek out more opportunities for personalisation.”

The personalised foundation analysis can be used via mobile or tablet on the Boots.com website and begins with an algorithm-based questionnaire that diagnoses customers’ personal skin needs, foundation preferences - including coverage and finish - and lifestyle concerns that could affect their skin.

No7’s Skin Expert technology, powered by the Shade Finder, then analyses the customer’s skin tone in real-time. Using 10 million samples across nearly 90,000 diverse skin tones, the tool works to provide customers with a matching foundation.

The system also uses adaptive environmental lighting adjustments and guidance to capture the optimal image for analysis and skin tone shade matching.

As soon as customers are matched with their best foundation range and shade, they can virtually try-on their match and experiment with shade options. A before and after sliding function will allow customers to compare the shade match with their natural skin tone through a live camera view.

The tool will also offer personalised matches across other face products, including powders, concealers, primers and fixing mists.

“At No7, we’re responding to ever increasing consumer demand for personalisation and the accelerated shift to digital beauty behaviours due to the global pandemic,” No7’s Global Innovation Manager, Kiran Sandhu, said.

“Through qualitative consumer research we discovered that for foundation users finding the right shade is just one half of the picture. Finding the right range that works with individual skin goals and concerns is the other.

“No7 Personalised Foundation Analysis, powered by Perfect Corp’s expert technology, offers a holistic solution which combines skin and colour analysis to provide a truly personalised recommendation.

“This analysis not only provides customers with the right foundation shade, but also offers the right foundation based on the customer’s unique skin needs.”