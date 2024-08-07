Who is Junelle Bromfield? All about Olympic athlete Noah Lyles’ girlfriend

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Team USA’s gold medalist track and field sprinter, Noah Lyles, finished first by five-thousandths of a second in the Paris 2024 Olympics 100m final on August 4. The 27-year-old athlete’s photo-finish outcome was celebrated, positioning him well to become the first American man to win gold in the 100m and 200m races since Carl Lewis in 1984.

In the wake of Lyles’ triumph, ahead of the August 8 200m race, his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, took to her social media to honor him and his accomplishment. “The double is alive,” she wrote, insinuating Lyles could make history if he wins the 200m final.

Bromfield, an Olympic track athlete for Team Jamaica, has been linked to Lyles for years. The pair met through social media in 2017, pursuing a romantic relationship. However, nothing came of their first date, according to Lyles. It wasn’t until five years later that the duo gave their romance another shot, and it stuck.

Now, the power couple is supporting each other on their track for gold at the Paris 2024 games. And already, Lyles and Bromfield won’t be returning home empty-handed.

As eager fans await Lyles’ Thursday final, what will be an instrumental performance in Olympic history, the crowd curiously looks to his significant other.

Here’s everything you need to know about Junelle Bromfield and her seven-year relationship timeline with Lyles.

Bromfield was born in Black River, Jamaica, on February 8, 1998. Now, the athlete resides in Florida with Lyles.

Bromfield and Lyles officially started dating in 2022, five years after their failed first date. According to Cosmopolitan, Bromfield originally reached out to Lyles via Instagram in 2017. The two talked for months before they met in person. After their first date, the duo stopped talking. Lyles then contacted Bromfield again and asked for a second shot. By December 2022, they were more than friends, debuting their relationship online with a heartwarming red-carpet snapshot at the Night of Legends event.

The 26-year-old athlete first attended the Olympics in 2021 for the Tokyo Games. There, she finished third in the 4x400m relay race, winning her first Olympic bronze medal. Since the last summer series, Bromfield has been training alongside Lyles. This year, she’s set to compete in the 4x400m relay race again, the women’s 400m on August 9, and possibly the 400m final on August 10.

For the past two years, living with Lyles in Florida, Bromfield has grown quite close to his family, especially his mom Keisha Caine. In conversation with The Inside Lane in early July, Bromfield confessed Caine has been majorly helpful in her Florida transition and Olympic training.

She said: “I want to give a big shout-out to my boyfriend and his mom because when I went to Florida, I wasn’t driving, and she took me to training and back every day, which was like 40 minutes. That’s a support that I’m extremely grateful for.”

While Bromfield has formed a close connection with Lyles’ family, Lyles has visited Bromfield’s loved ones in Jamaica. “When you go to Jamaica, you’re treated like a freaking rock star,” the gold medalist recalled during a 2024 press conference ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the two years they’ve been together, Lyles’ mental health advocacy has influenced Bromfield to take major steps in her own journey. Lyles has openly talked about his use of prescribed antidepressants since 2020, encouraging others to find solace in his personal story and strength in his continued drive – something Bromfield’s been able to do.

“I started therapy about two years ago because my boyfriend is big on therapy and felt I needed it,” she told The Inside Lane. “It’s been really helpful because I’ve been dealing with survivor’s guilt, which was weighing on me. Now, I feel like I can live my life fully and enjoy every moment because life is short.”

On Bromfield’s influence, Lyles told Inside Track that his relationship has made him more patient. “It has taught me a lot of patience and I believe this is my best relationship ever,” he said during the March recording.

The two have ensured their professional lives remain separate from their relationship. They may train together, but when it comes time for their track meets, they act like acquaintances with their game face on.

“She won’t even let me call her ‘baby’ at practice,” Lyles said on the Fast Lane Lifestyle podcast.